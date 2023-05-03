GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs down Pioneers

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany stayed unbeaten on the season with a 3-2 triumph over visiting Providence on Wednesday afternoon.
In a matchup of potential regional foes, the 30th-ranked Bulldogs picked up one point in singles and two in doubles en route to their 11th straight victory to start the season.
Foreign-exchange student Vega Hernandez led the way for New Albany with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Reese Upton at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Maddie Packova and Maci Crone downed Reese Carver and Claire Clemmer-Becht 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2. At No. 1 doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera led Grace Kaiser and Addy Wilkinson 6-3, 3-2 before the Pioneers’ duo had to retire due to injury.
Providence picked up both its points in singles.
At No. 1, sophomore standout Riley Trinkle defeated Claire Meyer 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3, freshman Avery Crone topped Corinne Miller 6-2, 6-3.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Claire Meyer 6-0, 6-1; Vega Hernandez (NA) d. Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0; Avery Crone (P) d. Corinne Miller 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Grace Kaiser-Addy Wilkinson 6-3, 3-2 retired; Maddie Packove-Maci Crone (NA) d. Reese Carver-Claire Clemmer-Becht 6-0, 6-3.
.
PIRATES BLANK MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Charlestown downed New Washington 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Maci Vaughn paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Freshman Kimber Doherty won by the same score at No. 2, as did Audrey Slay at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almecia and Emma McCutcheon outlasted Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-1) at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
FLOYD BEATS PANTHERS
BLOOMINGTON — Visiting Floyd Central posted a 4-1 win at Bloomington South on Wednesday afternoon.
The 24th-ranked Highlanders picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
Sophia Wood and Katherine Fanchers were victorious at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof triumphed at No. 2.
RED DEVILS BEAT BRAVES
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville handed Borden its first loss of the season, beating the Braves 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
TUESDAY
RED DEVILS SWEEP CLARKSVILLE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Eva Ellis led the Red Devils with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Savannah Appell at No. 1 singles. Kirstin Elder and Jezel Lopez followed Ellis’ lead and won by the same scores at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
In doubles, Emma Darby and September Kouchak won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.
“We learned a lot today and it made my team hungry to get better. Games were close, but we just couldn’t get over the hump and win any,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Eva Ellis d. Savannah Appell 6-0, 6-0; Kirstin Elder d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Jezel Lopez d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Emma Darby-September Kouchak d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Jeffersonville won No. 2 by default.
.
REBELS TAME MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern downed New Washington 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Fields and Lawerence outlasted their opponents for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win.
WARRIORETTES DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Scottsburg defeated Silver Creek 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons’ lone point came at No. 3 singles, where Lilly Giefer led Olivia Spellman 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 before Spellman had to retire due to an injury.
.
SCOTTSBURG 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Claire Routt (S) d. Alleigh Leezer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Grace Routt (S) d. Mallory Coffman 6-0, 6-0; Lilly Giefer (SC) d. Olivia Spellman (S) 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 injury default.
Doubles: Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer (S) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-0, 6-2; Klara Leach-Melea Luttrell (S) d. Ella Dreyer-Abbey Wagoner 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.