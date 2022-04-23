EVANSVILLE — Visiting New Albany edged Evansville North 3-2 Friday.
The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Claire Meyer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Claire Stock outlasted Molly Maxedon 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1.
NEW ALBANY 3, EVANSVILLE NORTH 2
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Emily Ozete 6-1, 6-1; Hallie Spurling (EN) d. Marisa Witt 6-1, 6-0; Claire Stock (NA) d. Molly Maxedon 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Kayla Maxedon-Marissa Robinson 7-5, 6-3; Kendra Wilke-Anna Chinn (EN) d. Maci Crone-Corinne Miller 0-6, 6-4, 10-8.
PIRATES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Charlestown clipped Clarksville 4-1 Friday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and both in doubles.
In singles, Maci Vaughn defeated Savannah Appell 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 while Anna Almeciga downed Summer Neal 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore outlasted Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1. Charlestown (5-4) also won No. 2 by default.
The Generals' lone win came at No. 2 singles, where Aaliyah Taylor outlasted Amanda Upton 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
"We lost a tight match which could have gone either way," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our number two singles (player) Aaliyah Taylor won in three sets, and got back on track after losing a very tight match (Thursday). I thought everyone competed well tonight, but we still have to make a few more adjustments. I'm proud of the way we are fighting this early in the season."
CHARLESTOWN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Maci Vaughn (CH) d. Savannah Appell 6-2, 7-5; Aaliyah Taylor (CL) d. Amanda Upton 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Anna Almeciga (CH) d. Summer Neal 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (CH) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-3; Charlestown won No. 2 by default.
EASTERN OUSTS NEW WASH
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Eastern downed New Washington 4-1 Friday afternoon.
The Mustangs' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Macy Fields and Grace Ellison improved to 4-0 on the season with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 triumph.
