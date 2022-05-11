 Skip to main content
LATE TUESDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs move on to HHC final

New Albany’s Marisa Witt aims to return a shot during her 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Bedford North Lawrence’s Nadia Anderson at No. 2 singles during the host Bulldogs’ 4-1 win over the Stars in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal Wednesday.

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Bedford North Lawrence for a 4-1 victory in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal Wednesday evening.

The Bulldogs picked up three points in singles and one in doubles.

In singles, Claire Meyer rolled 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Marisa Witt overcame an early skinned knee to outlast Nadia Anderson 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. At No. 3, Olivia Randall was victorious 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 1.

New Albany’s Maci Crone returns a shot at No. 2 doubles during Wednesday night’s Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal against visiting Bedford North Lawrence.

New Albany will host Seymour around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the HHC final. The Owls upset No. 23 Floyd Central 3-2 in Wednesday’s other semi.

Seymour beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in last year’s championship match.

In a consolation match, Jeffersonville blanked Columbus East 5-0. The Red Devils will visit Jennings County on Friday evening in the fifth-place match.

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday's semifinal at New Albany

NEW ALBANY 4, BEDFORD NL 1

     Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Rachel Kidd 6-0, 6-1; Marisa Witt (NA) d. Nadia Anderson 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Olivia Randall d. Italy Lewis 6-2, 6-3. 

     Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Bella Stigall-Mallory Pride 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Kenley Craig-Izzy Alldredge d. Maci Crone-Corinne Miller 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4. 

New Albany’s Claire Meyer goes to the net during her 6-0, 6-1 win over Bedford North Lawrence’s Rachel Kidd on Wednesday. Led by Meyer, the Bulldogs downed the Stars 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal.

PIONEERS SWEEP HORNETS

CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 5-0 sweep of visiting Henryville on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Pioneers didn't drop a set in their victory. 

In singles, Riley Trinkle topped Kate Smith 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Reese Upton triumphed 6-1, 6-2 over Kelly Knox at No. 2 and Grace Kaiser defeated Kylie Tyra Lacy 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver outlasted Alexis Marion and Hannah Mitchell 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Mary Furnish triumphed 6-1, 6-0 over Chloe Marion and Laynee Robinson at No. 2. 

"A good all-around day for us," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "Riley was done in 27 minutes. Upton played her first lefty and did a good job playing to her opponent's errors. Grace took away her opponent's biggest weapon. Both doubles teams are improving our two-up play and our poaching." 

The Pioneers visit Silver Creek Thursday. 

PROVIDENCE 5, HENRYVILLE 0 

     Singles: Riley Trinkle d. Kate Smith 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton d. Kelly Knox 6-1, 6-2; Grace Kaiser d. Kylie Tyra Lacy 6-1, 6-3. 

     Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver d. Alexis Marion-Hannah Mitchell 6-2, 6-0; Maya Paris-Mary Furnish d. Chloe Marion-Laynee Robinson 6-1, 6-0. 

BRAVES BEAT MUSTANGS

NEW WASHINGTON — Borden outlasted host New Washington 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday afternoon. 

The victorious Braves (5-4, 3-1) picked up three points in singles and one in doubles. 

In singles, Claire Hall defeated Heidi Hughes 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 while Reese Martel topped Kyndall Huff 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Avery Carter downed Jordan Standiford 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles outlasted McKenna Donaway and Liv Lawerence 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2. 

The Mustangs' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Macy Fields and Grace Ellison defeated Paige Robinson and Ava Martin 6-1, 6-4. 

BORDEN 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1

     Singles: Claire Hall (B) d. Heidi Hughes 6-0, 6-3; Reese Martel (B) d. Kyndall Huff 6-0 6-1; Avery Carter (B) d. Jordan Standiford 6-2, 6-0. 

     Doubles: Macy Fields-Grace Ellison (NW) d. Paige Robinson-Ava Martin 6-1, 6-4; Hannah Peine-Ava Voyles (B) d. McKenna Donaway-Liv Lawerence 6-3, 6-4. 

GENERALS WIN

ELIZABETH — Visiting Clarksville clipped South Central on Wednesday afternoon. 

Savannah Appell, Aaliyah Taylor and Summer Neal all triumphed in straight sets in singles. 

LATE TUESDAY

GENERALS OUTLAST WARRIORS 

NEW ALBANY — Clarksville edged host Christian Academy 3-2 Tuesday afternoon. 

The Generals picked up two points in singles and one in doubles. 

In singles, Taylor triumphed at No. 2 while Neal won at No. 3. 

In doubles, Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser won at No. 1. 

