GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs roll to HHC title

SEYMOUR — The New Albany girls’ tennis team rolled to the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament title, blanking host Seymour 5-0 Monday afternoon.
The 21st-ranked Bulldogs dropped only one set en route to their second straight tourney championship.
Claire Meyer led the way for New Albany with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Vega Hernandez triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 while Lily Meyer was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Natalie Saydera and Maci Crone won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Corinne Miller outlasted Ava Sunbury and Addison Hunsley 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Bulldogs (15-0) will be back in action later this week in the New Albany Sectional.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Monday’s final at Seymour
NEW ALBANY 5, SEYMOUR 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. Brooke Schafstall 6-2, 6-0; Vega Hernandez d. Elise Hartung 6-4, 6-2; Lily Meyer d. Claire Combs 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Natalie Saydera-Maci Crone d. Jessica Hougland-Caroline Thompson 6-2, 6-3; Maddie Packova-Corinne Miller d. Ava Sunbury-Addison Hunsley 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
BRAVES BEAT LADY CATS
BORDEN — Host Borden celebrated its Senior Day with a 4-1 victory over visiting North Harrison on Monday.
The Braves picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
Hannah Peine led the way with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Reese Martel triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 while Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles were victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
BORDEN 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Hannah Peine (B) d. Kelsey Delaney 6-2, 6-2; Reece Smith (NH) d. Claire Hall 6-3, 6-4; Reese Martel (B) d. Isabelle Abner 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Kenna Smith-Kendyl Lasley 6-4, 6-4; Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles (B) d. EV Wright-Grace Nolot 6-1, 6-0.
LIONS DEFEAT GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem blanked Clarksville 5-0 Monday afternoon.
The Generals’ closest loss came at No. 1 singles, where Sidney Burton defeated Savanah Appell 6-3, 6-1.
SALEM 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Sidney Burton d. Savanah Appell 6-3 6-1; Cecile Tate d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Mayce Crane d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Raelee Cockerill-Lil Gilstrap d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0 6-1; Salem won No. 2 by default.
PIONEERS SWEEP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Providence closed out its regular season with a 5-0 win at Christian Academy on Monday afternoon.
Singles winners for the Pioneers (9-4) were Riley Trinkle (No. 1), Claire Clemmer-Becht (No. 2) and Avery Crone (No. 3).
Doubles winners were Reese Carver and Grace Kasier (No. 1) and Reese Upton and Mary Furnish (No. 2).
Providence will face Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday in one semifinal of the Providence Sectional while Jeffersonville will take on New Washington at the same time. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Clarksville vs. Providence, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Jeffersonville vs. New Washington, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 3 (final): Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. Thursday