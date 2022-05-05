CLARKSVILLE — Visiting New Albany edged Providence 3-2 in girls' tennis action Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs picked up one point in singles and two in doubles en route to victory.
In singles, Claire Stock defeated Grace Kaiser 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera downed Ally Gray and Reese Carver 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller outlasted Maya Paris and Mary Furnish 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2.
For the Pioneers, freshman Riley Trinkle defeated Claire Meyer 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Reese Upton defeated Marisa Witt 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
"I'm really proud of Upton," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "She played the way I know she can play. I've been waiting for this type of match from her all-season. Riley played well against a solid player. She comes to net very well for a young player. Doubles nearly made great comebacks. We blew a 4-3 first-set lead at No. 3 singles. Taking that first set could have changed the tone of the match. This is now the fifth match we have lost 3 to 2, and dropped a three-set match. The season is becoming one of missed opportunities, but hopefully this is all building character and match toughness so we can win these tight matches come tourney time."
.
NEW ALBANY 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Claire Meyer 6-2, 6-0; Reese Upton (P) d. Marisa Witt 6-4, 6-2; Claire Stock (NA) d. Grace Kaiser 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Ally Gray-Reese Carver 6-0, 6-4; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller (NA) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
.
PIRATES SWEEP NEW WASH
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed New Washington 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates didn't drop a set in singles as Maci Vaughn won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Audrey Slay triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Sophia Fuquay was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore outlasted Grace Ellison and Macy Fields 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 1 while Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading defeated Liv Lawerence and McKenna Donaway 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Maci Vaughn d. Heidi Hughes 6-0, 6-1; Audrey Slay d. Madison Brown 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Fuquay d. Violet Higdon 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore d. Grace Ellison-Macy Fields 3-6, 6-4, 11-9; Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading d. Liv Lawerence-McKenna Donaway 6-4, 6-0.
.
GENERALS EDGE EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Clarksville notched its fifth consecutive victory, winning 3-2 at Lanesville on Wednesday afternoon.
The Generals scored two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Savannah Appell won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles, Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser outlasted Emma Shaffer and Nina Irvin 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 at No. 1.
"We picked up a tough win tonight, for our fifth in a row," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought Savannah Appell and Aaliyah Taylor played really well, both winning in straight sets. The match came down to our improved doubles team of Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser, who led throughout but had to fight off a determined and feisty Lanesville team to clinch the win."
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, LANESVILLE 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Emma Campbell 7-5, 6-2; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Grace Campbell 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Schneider (L) d. Summer Neal 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser (C) d. Emma Shaffer-Nina Irvin 6-4, 6-7(3-7), 6-3; Lanesville won No. 2 by default.
.
DEVILS DOWN KCD
LOUISVILLE — Visiting Jeffersonville edged Kentucky Country Day 3-2 Wednesday.
The Red Devils picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Kirstin Elder triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 10-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alexis Evans and Abby Leep won 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at No. 1 while Sydney Adams and Aneliah Trujillo were victorious 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.