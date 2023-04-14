NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept North Harrison 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs dropped just one set in the victory.
For New Albany, Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles while Vega Hernandez rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Corinne Miller then won 6-7, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Maddie Packova triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
PIRATES SWEEP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Charlestown downed host South Central 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Maci Vaughn paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Freshman Kimber Doherty followed suit with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Anna Almeciga won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
BRAVES BEAT EAGLES
BORDEN — Host Borden outlasted Lanesville 3-2 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The Braves picked up one point in singles and swept the doubles courts.
In singles, Borden’s Reese Martel outlasted Layla Teeter 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-0) at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson won 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 1 while Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles triumphed 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 at No. 2.
