GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs to face Seymour in HHC final

NEW ALBANY — New Albany will face Seymour in Friday’s Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final.
The Bulldogs outlasted Jeffersonville 3-2 in one Wednesday semifinal while the Owls outlasted 22nd-ranked Floyd Central 3-2 in the other.
New Albany (10-1) will host the Owls at 5 p.m. Friday in the tourney championship.
In Wednesday’s win over the Red Devils, the Bulldogs picked up one victory in singles before sweeping the doubles matches.
For New Albany, Claire Meyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer downed Loran Halstead and Evelyn Minton 6-4, 6-1. Then, in a closely-contested match at No. 2, Maci Crone and Elise Conrad outlasted Tiara Jones and Joselen Lopez 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5.
The Red Devils picked up a pair of wins in singles. Lydia Kittrell outlasted Natalie Saydera 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at No. 2 while Alexis Evans downed Sierra Zamorano 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
Meanwhile in their loss to Seymour, the Highlanders captured the top two singles matches. Millie Meunier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Libby Banet triumphed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2. The Owls, however, won the remaining matches.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s semifinals
SEYMOUR 3, at FLOYD CENTRAL 2
At NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Kittrell (J) d. Natalie Saydera 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Alexis Evans (J) d. Sierra Zamorano 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Loran Halstead-Evelyn Minton 6-4, 6-1; Maci Crone-Elise Conrad (NA) d. Tiara Jones-Joselen Lopez 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5.
PIONEERS TOP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Providence downed host Henryville 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers won a pair of singles matches and swept the doubles courts. Emma Kaelin won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Mary Furnish triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Reese Upton were victorious 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
"Everyone played well today. We didn't get five wins, but we are playing well at the right time," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "Mary played a clean match. Katie ran a specific singles pattern very well today. If she can improve her consistency by 10 percent, she'll finish the season with a couple big wins. Doubles are becoming finishers at net."
The Pioneers are scheduled to host Borden at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
PROVIDENCE 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Malorie Sinn 6-3, 6-0; Olivia Parmenter (H) d. Katie Riggs 6-4, 6-3; Mary Furnish (P) d. Kylie Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Taylor Long-Kelly Knox 6-2, 6-1; Maya Paris-Reese Upton (P) d. Kate Smith-Kylie Lacy 7-5, 6-1.