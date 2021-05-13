Charlestown Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown swept Corydon Central 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon. 

Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Amanda Upton was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. 

In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore outlasted Kimberly Wolfe and Breanna Edwards 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 at No. 1. At No. 2 doubles, Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga triumphed 6-2, 6-1. 

CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0

Singles: Skylar Cochran d. McKenzie Hess 6-1, 6-2; Maci Vaughn d. Emma Boone 6-0, 6-0; Amanda Upton d. Alyssa Harmon 6-1, 6-1. 

Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore d. Kimberly Wolfe-Breanna Edwards 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga d. Lydia Neil-Shalyn Mattingly 6-2, 6-1. 

MUSKETEERS DOWN GENERALS

CLARKSVILLE — Eastern outlasted host Clarksville 4-1 in a MSC match Thursday afternoon. 

The Generals' lone victory came from Aaliyah Taylor, who outlasted Madeline Lewellen 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. 

"I thought we played better tonight and improved since we played them at the Eastern Invite," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "We lost to a very good veteran Eastern team. Our No. 2 singles (player), Aaliyah Taylor, continued her strong play and avenged her loss to the Eastern girl from last weekend. I'm excited for these next few days of practice."

EASTERN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1

Singles: Kaleigh Earhart (E) d. Shilee Watts 6-0, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Madeline Lewellen 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Dylan Whitfield (E) d. Jessie Sloan 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Mykenzee Graham-Emily Smith (E) d. Emily Kaiser-Savanah Appell 6-2, 6-2; Isabel Cox-Brooke Scase (E) d. Summer Neal-Skylar King 6-2, 6-1.

