CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown swept Corydon Central 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Amanda Upton was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore outlasted Kimberly Wolfe and Breanna Edwards 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 at No. 1. At No. 2 doubles, Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga triumphed 6-2, 6-1.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Skylar Cochran d. McKenzie Hess 6-1, 6-2; Maci Vaughn d. Emma Boone 6-0, 6-0; Amanda Upton d. Alyssa Harmon 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore d. Kimberly Wolfe-Breanna Edwards 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga d. Lydia Neil-Shalyn Mattingly 6-2, 6-1.
.
MUSKETEERS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Eastern outlasted host Clarksville 4-1 in a MSC match Thursday afternoon.
The Generals' lone victory came from Aaliyah Taylor, who outlasted Madeline Lewellen 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
"I thought we played better tonight and improved since we played them at the Eastern Invite," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "We lost to a very good veteran Eastern team. Our No. 2 singles (player), Aaliyah Taylor, continued her strong play and avenged her loss to the Eastern girl from last weekend. I'm excited for these next few days of practice."
.
EASTERN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Kaleigh Earhart (E) d. Shilee Watts 6-0, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Madeline Lewellen 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Dylan Whitfield (E) d. Jessie Sloan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Mykenzee Graham-Emily Smith (E) d. Emily Kaiser-Savanah Appell 6-2, 6-2; Isabel Cox-Brooke Scase (E) d. Summer Neal-Skylar King 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.