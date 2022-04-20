SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek outlasted Clarksville 4-1 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Tuesday.
The Dragons picked up two points in singles and swept the doubles courts.
In singles, Alleigh Leezer outlasted Savannah Appell 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 while Lilly Giefer defeated Emily Kaiser 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Maddie Oltman and Mari Howard downed Maria Assveen and Summer Neal 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1. Creek also picked up the win at No. 2 via default.
The Generals' lone win came at No. 2 singles, where Aaliyah Taylor topped Katie Bishop 6-1, 6-1.
"We lost a tighter-than-the-final-score match tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our No. 2 singles player, Aaliyah Taylor, won in straight sets and continued her strong start to the season. I thought everyone competed well, but we still have to make some adjustments."
DEVILS SWEEP CUBS
MADISON — Visiting Jeffersonville swept Madison 5-0 in a matchup of former Hoosier Hills Conference rivals Tuesday.
For the Red Devils, Addie Rose Scott won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Eva Ellis triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 10-3 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Kirsten Elder was victorious 6-4, 6-1.
In doubles, Sydney Adams and Abby Leep won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Hayley Adams and Jezel Lopez triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
