FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central defeated Jeffersonville 4-1 Monday afternoon in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
The Highlanders picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Abby Slaughter triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 while Ella Leitner was victorious 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Floyd Central will visit Seymour at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while the Red Devils will travel to Columbus East for a consolation match.
PIRATES BEAT BRAVES
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown beat Borden 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Pirates swept the singles courts and also picked up one point in doubles.
In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-1, 6-0 over Claire Hall at No. 1 while Amanda Upton topped Reese Martel 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Audrey Slay outlasted Avery Carter 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading downed Ava Voyles and Ava Martin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
The lone victory for the Braves (3-4) came at No. 1 doubles, where Paige Robinson and Hannah Peine defeated Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore 6-2, 7-5.
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, BORDEN 1
Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. Claire Hall 6-1, 6-0; Amanda Upton (C) d. Reese Martel 6-0, 6-1; Audrey Slay (C) d. Avery Carter 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Hannah Peine (B) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 6-2, 7-5; Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading (C) d. Ava Voyles-Ava Martin 6-1, 6-1.
.
BRAVES OUTLAST GENERALS
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central downed Clarksville 3-2 Monday.
The Generals picked up two points in singles in the loss. Savannah Appell won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
"We lost a tough match tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "We couldn't overcome our last-minute lineup change, or Brownstown's No. 1 doubles tonight. Our singles, Savannah Appell and Aaliyah Taylor, continue to roll."
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Ava McKinney 6-3, 7-5; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Leah Pottschmdt 6-1, 6-2; Brownstown won No. 3 by default.
Doubles: Chelsa Laudeman-Hannah Hackman (BC) d. Summer Neal-Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-4; Brownstown won No. 2 by default.
.
EAGLES CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Lanesville defeated Christian Academy 4-1 Monday afternoon.
WARRIORETTES DOWN DRAGONS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg defeated Silver Creek 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
The Dragons' lone victory came at No. 2 doubles, where Ava Rippel and Mallory Coffman won 6-4, 6-1.
.
SCOTTSBURG 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Grace Routt (S) d. Alleigh Leezer (SC) 6-2, 6-2; Olivia Fugate (S) d. Katie Biship (SC) 3-6, 7-6, 6-3; Claire Routt (S) d. Lilly Geifer (SC) 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Brinley Soloe-Kira Shelhamer (S) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Altman (SC) 6-2, 6-4; Ava Rippel-Mallory Coffman (SC) d. Skylar Herald-Mattie Brown (S) 6-4, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.