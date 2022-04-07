FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central didn't drop a set in a 5-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Thursday afternoon.
Junior Sophia Wood led the way in singles with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1. Sophomore Ivy Hasenour triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 while Ella Leitner was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Kaitlyn Jones and Abby Slaughter triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Sophia Wood d. Alleigh Leezer 6-2, 6-4; Ivy Hasenour d. Katie Bishop 6-2, 6-2; Ella Leitner d. Lilly Giefer 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlyn Jones-Abby Slaughter d. Mallory Coffman-Ava Rippel 6-0, 6-1.
PIRATES EDGE LADY CATS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown opened its season with a 3-2 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday afternoon.
Maci Vaughn paced the Pirates with a win at No. 1 singles. She won the first set 6-2 and led McKenna Pearson 6-5 in the second before Pearson had to withdraw.
Also for Charlestown, Amanda Upton triumphed 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 while Audrey Slay was victorious 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3.
CHARLESTOWN 3, NORTH HARRISON 2
Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. McKenna Pearson 6-2, 6-5 withdraw; Amanda Upton (C) d. Kelsey Delaney 6-0, 6-3; Audrey Slay (C) d. Erica Ballew 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Kendyl Losley-Hope Whittaker (NH) d. Emma McCutcheon-Ava Benner 6-0, 6-4; Madi Clunie-Kena Smith (NH) d. Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Exhibition doubles: Alyssa Moore-Sophia Fuquay (C) d. Ev Wright-Lexie Curl 8-6; Brooke Jones-Kali Casey (C) d. R. Smith-O. Abner 8-6; Kassi Propes-Giselle Polacios (C) d. D. Pitman-A. Satterfield 8-5.
'DOGS DOWN WARRIORETTES
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Scottsburg on Thursday.
Claire Meyer led the way for the the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile, Claire Stock triumphed 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller were victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 4, SCOTTSBURG 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. G. Rautt 6-2, 6-2; C. Routt (S) d. Marisa Witt 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Claire Stock (NA) d. K. Shuler 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Fugate-Soloe 6-1, 6-3; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller (NA) d. Luttrell-Diaconu 6-2, 6-3.
EAGLES EDGE MUSTANGS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville outlasted New Washington 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday afternoon.
