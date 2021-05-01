CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville outlasted Borden 3-2 Friday afternoon.
The Generals won a pair of singles matches and one in doubles. At No. 2 singles, Aaliyah Taylor topped Avery Carter 6-4, 6-4 while Jessie Sloan downed Savannah Owings 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. At No. 2 doubles, Savanah Appell and Skylar King outlasted Ava Voyles and Mackenzie Weatherford 6-3, 6-3.
“We won a tight match tonight. I think we played much better,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Our singles players Aaliyah Taylor and Jessie Sloan and our No. 2 doubles of Skylar King and Savanah Appell all came up big for us today. We need to keep improving inside our matches and continue to get better.”
For the Braves, Claire Hall outlasted Shilee Watts 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird downed Emily Kaiser and Summer Neal 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
CLARKSVILLE 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Claire Hall (B) d. Shilee Watts 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Avery Carter 6-4, 6-4; Jessie Sloan (C) d. Savannah Owings 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-1, 6-3; Savanah Appell-Skylar King (C) d. Ava Voyles-Mackenzie Weatherford 6-3, 6-3.
’DOGS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany topped host Jeffersonville 4-1 Friday afternoon.
Claire Meyer led the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 3 singles, Sierra Zamorano triumphed 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-5.
New Albany swept the doubles matches. Lily Meyer and Layne Burke won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Elise Conrad were victorious 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
PIONEERS FALL
SCOTTSBURG — Lanesville outlasted Providence 4-1 Friday afternoon in the first round of the Scottsburg Invitational.
Emma Kaelin picked up the Pioneers’ lone victory with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Maya Paris and Reese Upton dropped a three-set match.
“Emma keeps playing great. She’s got a well-rounded game of offensive and defensive tennis,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “We were close everywhere. If we stay focused, and believe in ourselves, we’ll start winning these close sets. Our season thus far can be summed up by our 1-7 record in tiebreakers.”
The Pioneers will face either Salem or Bedford today.
