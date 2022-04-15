NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Clarksville edged New Washington 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Generals swept the singles matches en route to victory.
"We won a tight match. For our first match, I thought we played pretty good," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
At No. 1 singles, Savannah Appell beat Jordan Standiford 6-1, 6-0 while Aaliyah Taylor downed Heidi Hughes 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Emily Kaiser outlasted Kyndal Huff 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the winning point for the Generals.
"Savannah Appell continued her strong start to the season, picking up another strong win today, after taking third at the New Albany tournament this past weekend," Welcher said. "Aaliyah Taylor won in straight sets, playing in her first match of the year. (Meanwhile) Emily Kaiser stayed determined in a comeback three-set win, and last match on court, to secure the win. We continue to improve overall."
Meanwhile the Mustangs won both doubles matches. Grace Ellison and Macy Fields defeated Maria Assveen and Summer Neal 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1. McKenna Donaway and Liv Lawrence were victorious by default at No. 2.
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, NEW WASHINGTON 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Jordan Standiford 6-1, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Heidi Hughes 6-4, 6-3; Emily Kaiser (C) d. Kyndal Huff 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Grace Ellison-Macy Fields (NW) d. Maria Assveen-Summer Neal 6-1, 6-1; McKenna Donaway-Liv Lawrence won by default.
.
FLOYD SWEEPS CAI
FLOYDS KNOBS — Seventeenth-ranked Floyd Central didn't drop a set in a 5-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
For the Highlanders, Ivy Hasenour won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Abby Slaughter triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Ella Leitner wrapped up the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 3.
In doubles, Libby Banet and Sophia Wood won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Singles: Ivy Hasenour d. Elana Hamby 6-2, 6-0; Abby Slaughter d. Mia Collins 6-0, 6-1; Ella Leitner d. Anna Neal 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Libby Banet-Sophia Wood d. Lacey Kendall-Quincey Irvin 6-0, 6-1; Zoe Vanderhoof-Kaitlyn Jones d. Emily Lang-Rebekah Wright 6-0, 6-0.
.
'DOGS DOWN LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Visiting New Albany rolled to a 4-1 win at North Harrison on Thursday.
The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles and swept the doubles matches.
In singles, Claire Meyer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Claire Stock triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Natalie Saydera and Lily Meyer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller were victorious 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
NEW ALBANY 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Kendyl Lasley 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey Delaney (NH) d. Marisa Witt 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Claire Stock (NA) d. Madi Clunie 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Natalie Saydera-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Hope Whittaker-Kenna Smith 6-1, 6-0; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller (NA) d. Ev Wright-Erica Ballew 6-4, 6-0.
.
PIRATES SWEEP REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting South Central on Thursday.
The Pirates didn't drop a set in the triumph.
In singles, Maci Vaughn won 7-6, 6-3 at No. 1 while Amanda Upton triumphed 6-0, 6-1 and Ava Benner was victorious 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 while Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Maci Vaughn d. Parker Thomasson 7-6, 6-3; Amanda Upton d. Georgia Faith 6-0, 6-1; Ava Benner d. Libbie Campbell 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore d. Amber Watson-Alexis Martin 6-3, 6-0; Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading d. Gillie Wibbels-R. Coffman 6-0, 6-0.
.
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville beat Borden 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson picked up the Braves' lone point with a victory at No. 1 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.