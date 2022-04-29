SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Clarksville outlasted Scottsburg 3-2 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Thursday afternoon.
The Generals won all three singles matches en route to victory.
Savannah Appell won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Summer Neal was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
"We picked up a nice win tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought everyone played pretty good overall. Savannah Appell, Aaliyah Taylor and Summer Neal all won in straight sets. Our doubles are getting better and need to continue their progress."
CLARKSVILLE 3, SCOTTSBURG 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Bianca Diaconu 6-1, 7-5; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Leah Shuler 6-2, 6-3; Summer Neal (C) d. Kaylee Cox 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Skylar Hearld-Maddie Brown (S) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-2, 6-4; Scottsburg won No. 2 by default.
BRAVES BEAT LIONS
BORDEN — Host Borden edged Salem 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Braves (3-2) picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Reese Martel triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 2.
In doubles, Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles rallied for a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 2.
BORDEN 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Natalie Noel (S) d. Claire Hall 6-4, 6-0; Reese Martel (B) d. Isabell Tunney 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Hannah Fleenor (S) d. Avery Carter 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Carmyn Murdock-Cecile Tate 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Peine-Ava Voyles (B) d. Macie/Abby Take 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2.
NEW WASH WINS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted South Central 3-2 for a Southern Athletic Conference win Thursday afternoon.
Grace Ellison and Macy Fields led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles to improve to 6-0 on the season. Liv Lawrence and McKenna Donaway picked up a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at No. 2 doubles while Madison Brown won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Visiting Jeffersonville downed Jennings County 3-1 Thursday afternoon in a Hoosier Hills Conference match that ended early due to rain.
The Red Devils picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Hayley Adams triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alexis Evans and Sydney Adams won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 while Abby Leep and Kirsten Elder triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outlasted Crawford County 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
