SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 sweep over host Silver Creek on Thursday.
Sophomore Amelia Meunier led the Highlanders with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Katie Bishop at No. 1 singles. Also for Floyd, freshman Libby Banet triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Lauren Fancher was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Kaitlyn Jones and Ivy Hasenour topped Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter and Ella Leitner downed Harper Ramsey and Meredith Voigt 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Amelia Meunier d. Katie Bishop 6-0, 6-0; Libby Banet d. Ava Rippel 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Fancher d. Lilly Giefer 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Kaitlyn Jones-Ivy Hasenour d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-1, 6-4; Abby Slaughter-Ella Leitner d. Harper Ramsey-Meredith Voigt 6-1, 7-5.
‘DOGS DOWN WARRIORETTES
SCOTTSBURG — New Albany improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 4-1 win at Scottsburg on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won two of the three singles’ matches and swept doubles.
In singles, sophomore Claire Meyer won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 while Natalie Saydera triumphed 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Layne Burke won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Elise Conrad and Corinne Miller were victorious 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 4, SCOTTSBURG 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Lyla Waskom 6-4, 6-0; Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Olivia Fugate 7-5, 6-2; Grace Routt (S) d. Macie Crone 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Layne Burke (NA) d. Claire Routt-Brinley Soloe 6-2, 6-0; Elise Conrad-Corinne Miller d. Melea Luttrell-Mia Collins 7-5, 6-2.
LADY CATS SLIP PAST PIRATES
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison edged Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday.
The Pirates (1-1, 1-1) picked up victories from Skylar Cochran, who won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Maci Vaughn, who triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 2 singles.
NORTH HARRISON 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Isabella Nordoff 6-3, 6-2; Maci Vaughn (C) d. McKenna Pearson 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Kelsey Delaney (NH) d. Amanda Upton 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Olivia Wise-Emily Bowen (NH) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 6-1, 6-0; Kendyl Iasley-Hope Whittaker (NH) d. Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga 6-1, 7-5.
