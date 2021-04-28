FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central topped Jeffersonville 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders swept the singles courts and also picked up a win in doubles.
Millie Meunier led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Libby Banet triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Ivy Hasenour picked up a hard-fought 7-6, 6-7, 10-4 triumph.
Floyd’s other win came from Katilyn Jones and Abby Slaughter, who won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
PIRATES BLANK WARRIORS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown won all five matches in straight sets in a 5-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Elena Hamby at No. 1 singles.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CAI 0
Singles: Skylar Cochran d. Elena Hamby 6-2, 6-1; Maci Vaughn d. Anna Neil 6-1, 6-0; Amanda Upton d. Grace Kreutner 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon d. Adeline Baldwin-Maddie Paul 6-4, 6-4; Anna Almeciga-Ashlyn Moore d. Emily Lang-Rebekah Wright 6-0, 6-0.
LADY CATS SWEEP GENERALS
RAMSEY — North Harrison blanked visiting Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday.
Two of the Generals’ losses were in three sets. Isabelle Nordhaff outlated Clarksville’s Shilee Watts 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Hope Whittaker and Kendyl Lasley defeated Savanah Appell and Skylar King 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
“We lost a tight match, I thought, but I think got a little better today actually,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “We Just need to keep learning how to improve inside our matches and practice like we play.”
NORTH HARRISON 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Isabelle Nordhaff d. Shilee Watts 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; McKenna Pearson d. Aaliyah Taylor 6-4, 6-4; Kelsey Delaney d. Jessie Sloan 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Emily Bowen-Oliva Wise d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-0, 6-1; Hope Whittaker-Kendyl Lasley d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
'DOGS DOWN CUBS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept the singles matches and also won once in doubles to down Madison 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Natalie Saydera triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 while Elise Conrad was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer won 6-0, 6-0 for the Bulldogs (7-1).
