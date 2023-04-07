gten3.jpg

Floyd Central’s Ella Leitner returns at shot at No. 3 singles.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

SELLERSBURG — Visiting Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 win at Silver Creek on Thursday afternoon.

The Highlanders dropped just one set in the victory.

In singles, Sophia Wood outlasted Alleigh Leezer 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Ella Leitner defeated Mallory Coffman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Ivy Hasenour downed Lilly Giefer 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.

In doubles, Libby Banet and Lauren Fancher defeated Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Abby Slaughter outlasted Ella Dreyer and Abbey Wagoner 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.

FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SILVER CREEK 0

Singles: Sophia Wood (FC) d. Alleigh Leezer 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ella Leitner (FC) d. Mallory Coffman 6-0, 6-2; Ivy Hasenour (FC) d. Lilly Giefer 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Libby Banet-Lauren Fancher (FC) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-1, 6-0; Zoe Vanderhoof-Abby Slaughter (FC) d. Ella Dreyer-Abbey Wagoner 6-0, 6-1.

PIRATES CLIP LADY CATS

RAMSEY — Visiting Charlestown downed North Harrison 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday.

The Pirates swept the singles courts and also took one doubles match in the win.

Maci Vaughn led the way with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Kimber Doherty followed suit with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph at No. 2 while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.

In doubles, Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.

CHARLESTOWN 4, NORTH HARRISON 1

Singles: Maci Vaughn (CH) d. Delaney 6-4, 6-1; Kimber Doherty (CH) d. Smith 6-2, 6-4; Audrey Slay (CH) d. Clune 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Smith-Lasley (NH) d. Anna Almeciga-Emma McCutcheon 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Ava Benner-Brooke Jones (CH) d. Abner-Wright 6-1, 6-3.

'DOGS DOWN WARRIORETTES

SCOTTSBURG — New Albany rolled to a 4-1 win at Scottsburg on Thursday.

The Bulldogs won two singles matches and swept the doubles courts.

In singles, Claire Meyer won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Vega Hernandez triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.

In doubles. Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Maddie Packova won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.

NEW ALBANY 4, SCOTTSBURG 1

Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Claire Routt 6-1, 6-2; Vega Hernandez (NA) d. Grace Routt 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Spellman (S) d. Corinne Miller 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Livi Fugate-Kira Shelhamer 6-2, 6-0; Maci Crone-Maddie Packova (NA) d. Melea Luttrell-Klara Leach 6-1, 6-0.

