FLOYDS KNOBS — Twenty-third ranked Floyd Central edged Louisville’s Assumption 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in the Knobs.
The Highlanders picked up a pair of victories in singles and one in doubles. Millie Meunier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Libby Banet triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. In doubles, Lauren Fancher and Ella Leitner were victorious 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1.
Floyd Central is slated to visit Elizabethtown (Ky.) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a match against Central Hardin (Ky.) at 6 p.m. that evening.
‘DOGS DOWN PIONEERS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany blanked Providence 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Claire Meyer led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Also for New Albany, Natalie Saydera triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Sierra Zamorano was victorious 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Elise Conrad and Maci Crone triumphed 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2.
PIRATES CLIP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Charlestown topped host New Washington 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Emma McCutcheon paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jordan Standiford at No. 1 singles. Also for Charlestown, which won the other two singles matches by forfeit, Alyssa Moore and Kassi Propes downed Sydney Owens and Kyndal Huff 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 1 doubles, New Wash’s Macy Fields and Grace Ellison outlasted Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
CHARLESTOWN 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Singles: Emma McCutcheon (C) d. Jordan Standiford 6-0, 6-0; Emma Branham (C) won by forfeit; Leah Waldron (C) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Macy Fields-Grace Ellison (NW) d. Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Alyssa Moore-Kassi Propes (C) d. Sydney Owens-Kyndal Huff 6-3, 6-4.
