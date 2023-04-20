GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Highlanders hold off Pioneers 3-2

FLOYDS KNOBS — Twenty-third-ranked Floyd Central edged visiting Providence 3-2 in a girls’ tennis match Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlanders picked up one win in singles and swept the doubles courts en route to victory.
For Floyd, Ella Leitner defeated Addy Wilkinson 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet downed Reese Carver and Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof topped Mary Furnish and Avery Crone 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
The Pioneers picked up both their points in singles. At No. 1, sophomore standout Riley Trinkle topped Sophie Wood 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3, Claire Clemmer-Becht defeated Katherine Fancher 6-1, 6-2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Sophie Wood 6-0, 6-0; Ella Leitner (FC) d. Addy Wilkinson 6-4, 6-0; Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Katherine Fancher 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Reese Carver-Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Mary Furnish-Avery Crone 6-1, 6-2.
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
BORDEN — Borden rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Southwestern on Wednesday afternoon.
The Braves picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Hannah Peine won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Reese Martel outlasted Ava Barnes 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson edged Raygan Crawford and Autumn Gross 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles were victorious 6-3, 6-3.
BORDEN 4, SOUTHWESTERN 1
Singles: Hannah Peine (B) d. Natalie LaRue 6-3, 6-4; Emma Hatton (S) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 6-3; Reese Martel (B) d. Ava Barnes 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Raygan Crawford-Autumn Gross (S) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles (B) d. Jocelyn Johnson-Kaylee Hite (S) 6-3, 6-3.