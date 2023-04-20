 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM
EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* AFFECTED AREA: All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WIND...From the southwest 15-20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values of around 20-25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low
relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.

&&

GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Highlanders hold off Pioneers 3-2

Libby1.jpg

Floyd Central’s Libby Banet hits a volley at the net during a No. 1 doubles match against Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Banet and Millie Meunier defeated Reese Carver and Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0 to help the Highlanders to a 3-2 triumph over the Pioneers.

FLOYDS KNOBS — Twenty-third-ranked Floyd Central edged visiting Providence 3-2 in a girls’ tennis match Wednesday afternoon.

The Highlanders picked up one win in singles and swept the doubles courts en route to victory.

For Floyd, Ella Leitner defeated Addy Wilkinson 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Riley2.jpg

Providence’s Riley Trinkle hits a serve in a No. 1 singles match at Floyd Central on Wednesday afternoon.

In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet downed Reese Carver and Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof topped Mary Furnish and Avery Crone 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.

The Pioneers picked up both their points in singles. At No. 1, sophomore standout Riley Trinkle topped Sophie Wood 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3, Claire Clemmer-Becht defeated Katherine Fancher 6-1, 6-2.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 3, PROVIDENCE 2

Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Sophie Wood 6-0, 6-0; Ella Leitner (FC) d. Addy Wilkinson 6-4, 6-0; Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Katherine Fancher 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Reese Carver-Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Mary Furnish-Avery Crone 6-1, 6-2.

AbbySlaughter1A.jpg

Floyd Central’s Abby Slaughter extends for a volley during a No. 2 doubles match Wednesday afternoon against visiting Providence. Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof defeated Mary Furnish and Avery Crone 6-1, 6-2.

.

BRAVES BEAT REBELS

BORDEN — Borden rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Southwestern on Wednesday afternoon.

The Braves picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.

In singles, Hannah Peine won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Reese Martel outlasted Ava Barnes 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 3.

In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson edged Raygan Crawford and Autumn Gross 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles were victorious 6-3, 6-3.

.

BORDEN 4, SOUTHWESTERN 1

Singles: Hannah Peine (B) d. Natalie LaRue 6-3, 6-4; Emma Hatton (S) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 6-3; Reese Martel (B) d. Ava Barnes 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Raygan Crawford-Autumn Gross (S) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles (B) d. Jocelyn Johnson-Kaylee Hite (S) 6-3, 6-3.

