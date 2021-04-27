NEW ALBANY — In a possible regional preview, visiting Floyd Central edged host New Albany 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Highlanders picked up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles as well as No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Millie Meunier clipped Claire Meyer 6-0, 6-2 while Libby Banet topped Natalie Saydera 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 2 doubles, Abby Slaughter and Kaitlyn Jones downed Maci Crone and Elise Conrad 6-3, 6-3.
For the Bulldogs, Sierra Zamarano topped Jillian Branham 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles while Layne Burke and Lily Meyer outlasted Ella Leitner and Lauren Fancher 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: Millie Meunier (FC) d. Claire Meyer 6-0, 6-2; Libby Banet (FC) d. Natalie Saydera 6-1, 6-1; Sierra Zamarano (NA) d. Jillian Branham 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Lauren Fancher-Ella Leitner 6-3, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Kaitlyn Jones (FC) d. Maci Crone-Elise Conrad 6-3, 6-3.
.
PIONEERS CLIP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence won a pair of singles matches and swept the doubles en route to a 4-1 win over Clarksville.
Emma Kaelin paced the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Also for Providence, Mary Furnish triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles while the No. 1 doubles team of Reese Carver and Ally Gray won 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Reese Upton and Maya Paris were victorious 6-0, 6-2.
“Emma is playing well. She knows her weapons and uses them, without doing too much,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Mary Furnish got her first career varsity win. She grinded through some occasional bad spurts early, then cleaned up her game for an easy second-set win. Both doubles teams played more as a team today. Less about trying to win as an individual.”
Aaliyah Taylor, who triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, picked up the lone win for the Generals.
“We lost a tough one to Providence,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Our No. 2 singles player, Aaliyah Taylor, continues to improve and played an excellent match winning convincingly in straight sets. Our doubles are still a work in progress, but we will get there. We aren’t far off!”
.
PROVIDENCE 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Shilee Watts 6-0, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Katie Riggs 6-4, 6-1; Mary Furnish (P) d. Jessie Sloan 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Reese Carver-Ally Gray (P) d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton-Maya Paris (P) d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-0, 6-2.
.
RAMS BLANK BRAVES
PAOLI — Host Paoli blanked Borden 5-0 Monday afternoon.
The closest match was at No. 2 singles, where Amanda Bowles outlasted Avery Carter 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
.
PAOLI 5, BORDEN 0
Singles: Faith Wilder d. Claire Hall 6-0, 6-2; Amanda Bowles d. Avery Canter 6-2 4-6, 6-1; Maddie Warren d. Ava Ovules 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Rylie Atkins-Tinsley Moffat d. Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird 6-2, 6-0; Chelsea Deweese-Faith Gammon d. Savannah Owings and Makenzie Ziel 6-1, 6-2.
Borden record: 2-3.
.
PANTHERS EDGE WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Corydon Central edged Christian 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Warriors’ wins came from Anna Neil, who triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Grace Kreutner, who was victorious 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
