CLARKSVILLE — Nineteenth-ranked Floyd Central rolled to a 4-1 win at Providence in girls' tennis action Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlanders picked up two points in singles and both points in doubles en route to victory.
For Floyd, Ivy Hasenour topped Reese Upton 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Ella Leitner downed Maya Paris 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Libby Banet and Millie Meunier defeated Ally Gray and Reese Carver 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Kaitlyn Jones and Zoe Vanderhoof clipped Mary Furnish and Claire Cassis 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Pioneers' lone point came at No. 1 singles, where freshman Riley Trinkle topped Abby Slaughter 6-0, 6-0.
"Severe lack of effort today," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "We did not play like a team that's ready to win any championships. Luckily, it's only our second match. We've got time to improve. "
.
.
'DOGS DOWN DRAGONS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany topped Silver Creek 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs notched two points in singles and swept the doubles courts in the win.
In singles, Claire Meyer defeated Alleigh Leezer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Marisa Witt outlasted Katie Bishop 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 at No. 2.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera topped Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Macie Crone and Corinne Miller defeated Ava Rippel and Mallory Coffman 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.
.
.
REBELS BEAT BRAVES
HANOVER — Host Southwestern beat Borden 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Braves (1-2) recorded their lone victory at No. 2 doubles, where Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles defeated Peyton Howell and Larissa Garcia 7-5, 6-3.
.
.
SCOTTSBURG EDGES PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Scottsburg edged Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up one point in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Audrey Slay triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading outlasted Melea Luttrell and Kira Shelahmer 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
.
