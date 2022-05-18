FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 sweep of North Harrison in the first round of the Floyd Central Sectional on Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlanders didn't drop a set en route to victory.
In singles, Sophia Wood won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Ella Leitner won after her opponent retired due to an injury in the first game.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Floyd Central will face Crawford County at 5 p.m. this afternoon in one semifinal while Salem will take on Eastern at the same time in the other. The sectional final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Sophia Wood d. Kendyl Lasley 6-1, 6-2; Abby Slaughter d. Madi Clunie 6-1, 6-1; Ella Leitner d. Alexandra Curl, retired due to injury.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet d. Hope Whittaker-McKenna Smith 6-1, 6-0; Zoe Vanderhoof-Kaitlyn Jones d. Reece Smith-Elizabeth Wright 6-0, 6-0.
OTHER SECTIONALS POSTPONED
All of the other local sectionals were postponed due to rain. They are scheduled to resume today.
At Silver Creek, the host Dragons will face two-time defending champion Charlestown at 4 p.m.
At New Albany, the host Bulldogs will take on Lanesville at 5 p.m. while Christian Academy faces Corydon Central at the same time in the other semifinal.
At Providence, the host Pioneers will take on Clarksville at 5 p.m. while defending champion Jeffersonville meets New Washington at the same time in the other semi.
