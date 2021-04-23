NEW ALBANY — New Albany edged visiting Paoli 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Claire Meyer led the Bulldogs with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Natalie Saydera triumphed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2. At No. 1 doubles, Lily Meyer and Layne Burke won 6-0, 6-1.
NEW ALBANY 3, PAOLI 2
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Faith Wilder 6-0, 6-2; Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Amanda Bowles 6-0, 6-4; Maddie Warren (P) d. Maci Crone 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Layne Burke (NA) d. Rylie Atkins-Tinsley Moffatt 6-0, 6-1; Chelsea Deweese-Faith Gammon d. Elise Conrad-Corinne Miller 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.
EASTERN EDGES PIRATES
PEKIN — Eastern outlasted visiting Charlestown for a 3-2 triumph Thursday afternoon in a Mid-Southern Conference match.
Picking up victories for the Pirates where Amanda Upton, who won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga, who triumphed 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 doubles.
EASTERN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Kaleyh Earhart (E) d. Skylar Cochran 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Madeline Lewellen (E) d. Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Upton (C) d. Dylan Whitfield 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Mykenzee Graham-Emily Smith (E) d. Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon 6-0, 6-0; Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Isabel Cox-Brooke Seage 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
EAGLES TOP GENERALS
AUSTIN — Host Austin ousted Clarksville 5-0 in an MSC match Thursday.
"We lost to a scrappy Austin team. They just outplayed us," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "I think we are practicing good but are still learning how to transfer that over into matches. We will be working on becoming more consistent over the next practices."
AUSTIN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Sarah Robbins d. Shilee Watts 6-2, 6-1; Mayci Furnish d. Aaliyah Taylor 6-1, 6-2; Caitlyn Royalty d. Jessie Sloan 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Jess Spencer-Brooklyn Begley d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-2, 6-4; Kendall Smith-Vivian Collins d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-1, 6-0.
