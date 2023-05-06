NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington outlasted visiting Christian Academy 3-2 Friday afternoon.
The Mustangs picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Violet Higdon picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 1.
In doubles, Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Kathleen Donaway and Alivia Huffman triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
HORNETS HOLD OFF GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Henryville edged Clarksville 3-2 Friday afternoon.
The Hornets picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Gracie Best bested Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alexis Marion and Laynee Robinson defeated Flora Bowen and Kaylim Lemke 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. Henryville won No. 2 doubles by default.
For the Generals, Savannah Appell defeated Kelly Knox 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Laci Austin outlasted Hannah Mitchell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
“Savannah Appell and Laci Austin turned in dominant straight-set performances today,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “The team, overall, looked much-improved.”
