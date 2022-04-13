FLOYDS KNOBS — Second-ranked Columbus North edged No. 17 Floyd Central 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Bull Dogs swept the singles matches, while the host Highlanders picked up two points in doubles.
At No. 1 doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet triumphed 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile Kaitlyn Jones and Zoe Vanderhoof outlasted their opponents 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 2.
PIONEERS FALL IN OPENER
CLARKSVILLE — Louisville's DuPont Manual edged host Providence 3-2 in the Pioneers' season-opener Tuesday.
Providence picked up wins at No. 1 singles and doubles. At No. 1 singles, freshman Riley Trinkle rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win. At No. 1 doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver triumphed 6-4, 6-2.
"For our first match of the season, and not having played in several days due to multiple rainouts, I was pleased with our matches," Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. "This team beat us 1-4 last year, so it was a good result to improve to 2-3 and have a shot at the clinching point. Riley did what she's likely to do all season, won without dropping a game. Gray and Carver were impressive. They lost to this team last year, but won in straight sets today. If we make 10 to 15 percent more volleys at No. 2 doubles, we would have won today. That can be cleaned up."
DUPONT MANUAL 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Sharayu Deo 6-0, 6-0; Liz Bryant (DM) d. Reese Upton; Shriya Kutumbaka (DM) d. Maya Paris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Kansas Perry-Nayva Coli 6-4, 6-2; Lauren Faber-Tanisha Pancholi (DM) d. Mary Furnish-Claire Cassis 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
