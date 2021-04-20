RAMSEY — North Harrison edged Providence 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up victories from Emma Kaelin, who won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and their No. 1 doubles team of Ally Gray and Reese Carver, who triumphed 7-5, 6-4.
"Our match inexperience showed today," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "We couldn't win a tiebreaker, or a third set today. We got up 30-0 in several games and found ways to lose those games. Mostly it was self-inflicted with missed volleys, missed overheads and double faults. Then, North Harrison came up with the goods on the important, pressure points. The good news is that it's all fixable. But, it cost us a potential win today."
NORTH HARRISON 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Isabelle Nordhoff 6-0, 6-0; McKenna Pearson (NH) d. Reese Upton 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Kelsey Delaney (NH) d. Maya Paris 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Emily Bowen-Olivia Wise 7-5, 6-4; Hope Whittaker-Kendyl Lasley (NH) d. Katie Riggs-Mary Furnish 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
LIONS CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Salem clipped host Charlestown 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Pirates' lone victory came from Skylar Cochran, who triumphed 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Charlestown (4-3, 3-3) visits Eastern on Thursday.
SALEM 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Kennedy Abner 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Samantha Calhoun (S) d. Maci Vaughn 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Natalie Baker (S) d. Amanda Upton 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Cecile Tate-Lydia Minton (S) d. Alyssa Moore-Anna Almeciga 6-1, 6-4; Hannah Fleener-Allison Cauble (S) d. Emma McCutcheon-Ashlyn Moore 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
WARRIORS BLANK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg blanked Clarksville 5-0 in an MSC match Monday afternoon.
The closest match was at No. 2 doubles, where Scottsburg's Melea Luttrell and Mia Collins outlasted Emily Kaiser and Summer Neal 6-2, 7-5.
"We lost to a good Scottsburg team — one of, if not the best team in the conference," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "We played by far our best match and if we can continue to improve as we have, I'm excited to see how we finish the season. Everyone fought and got better as they played. The scores were not a good indicator of how well they competed. We will make some adjustments before (Tuesday)'s match and look to build on today."
SCOTTSBURG 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Lyla Waskom d. Shilee Watts 6-1, 6-1; Grace Routt d. Aaliyah Taylor 6-0, 6-4; Amanda Upton d. Jessie Sloan 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Claire Routt-Brinley Soloe d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-3, 6-2; Melea Luttrell-Mia Collins d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-2, 7-5.
PANTHERS TOP MUSTANGS
NORTH VERNON — Jennings County blanked New Washington 5-0 Monday afternoon.
The closest match was at No. 1 doubles, where Grace Ellison and Macy Field lost in three sets.
