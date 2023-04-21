CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence edged Louisville Assumption 3-2 Thursday.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Riley Trinkle rolled 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Addy Wilkinson outlasted Taylor Riley 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Mary Furnish and Avery Crone triumphed 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) at No. 2.
“We beat a really good team today,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Mary and Avery clinched it. They didn’t realize the team match was still undecided. The look on their faces after the match — the moment they found out they won it for us — was priceless. Avery doesn’t have much doubles experience, so it’s taken a few matches for her to learn the angles and poaching. Today was a big step forward in her tennis career. Mary is a smarter player now compared to her first two seasons. She takes care of points better and doesn’t try for too much.”
PROVIDENCE 3, LOU. ASSUMPTION 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Clare Hudson 6-2, 6-0; Annie Brasley (A) d. Claire Clemmer-Becht 6-3, 6-1; Addy Wilkinson (P) d. Taylor Riley 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Addison Littlefield-Abby McClellan (A) d. Reese Carver-Reese Upton 6-2, 6-2; Mary Furnish-Avery Crone (P) d. Madeleine Grayson-Ally Whitsell 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9).
‘DOGS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Twenty-eighth-ranked New Albany outlasted Jeffersonville 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Vega Hernandez defeated Eva Ellis 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Claire Meyer downed Abby Leep 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera topped Claire Stock and Jezel Lopez 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone were victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Red Devils’ lone point came at No. 3 singles, where Anellah Trujillo defeated Olivia Randall 6-0, 6-2.
NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Vega Hernandez (NA) d. Eva Ellis 6-1, 6-2; Claire Meyer (NA) d. Abby Leep 6-1, 6-2; Anellah Trujillo (J) d. Olivia Randall 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Claire Stock-Jezel Lopez 6-2, 6-2; Maddie Packova-Maci Crone (NA) d. Kirstin Elder-Sara Sharp 6-1, 6-0.
PIRATES OUTLAST EASTERN
PEKIN — Visiting Charlestown downed Eastern 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almecia and Emma McCutcheon won 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
EAGLES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
AUSTIN — Host Austin ousted Clarksville 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Savannah Appell won 6-0, 6-0.
"Savannah Appell got back on the winning track with dominant play today not losing a game," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
AUSTIN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Lydia Luedeman 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Rice (A) d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-1; Jayleigh Schephan (A) d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Evelynn Ousley-Ally Davidson (A) d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-1, 6-1; Austin wins by default.
