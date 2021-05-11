CLARKSVILLE — Providence edged visiting Silver Creek 3-2 in a match Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers' picked up victories at No. 1 singles and in both of the doubles matches. At No. 1 singles, Emma Kaelin won 6-1, 6-0. Meanwhile, Ally Gray and Reese Carver were victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Maya Paris and Reese Upton triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
"Emma and doubles played really well today," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "It looks like we are more comfortable with strategy, hitting to specific spots versus random hitting. We haven't won two in a row yet this season, so now we must carry this momentum through Tuesday's practice and into Wednesday's match."
For the Dragons, Ava Rippel won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Lilly Giefer triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
The Pioneers visit Henryville on Wednesday.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Katie Bishop 6-1, 6-0; Ava Rippel (SC) d. Katie Riggs 6-2, 6-1; Lilly Giefer (SC) d. Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-1, 6-1; Maya Paris-Reese Upton (P) d. Flora Clarke-Harper Ramsey 6-4, 6-1.
.
PIRATES CLIP BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Charlestown topped Borden 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Pirates swept the singles matches and also picked up a victory at No. 2 doubles. In singles, Skylar Cochran won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Amanda Upton was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 2 doubles, Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga won 6-2, 6-0.
The Braves' lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird outlasted Alyssa Moore and Emma McCutcheon 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, BORDEN 1
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Claire Hall 6-0, 6-1; Maci Vaughn (C) d. Avery Carter 6-1, 6-2; Amanda Upton (C) d. Mackenzie Weatherford 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon 7-5, 7-6 (7-2); Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Ava Voyles-Makenzie Ziel 6-2, 6-0.
Borden record: 3-7.
.
GENERALS EDGE BRAVES
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville edged Brownstown Central 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Generals won two singles matches as well as the one at No. 2 doubles.
"I thought our No. 2 singles (player), Aaliyah Taylor, played great today. Our No. 3 singles (player), Jessie Sloan, fought hard and was mentally-tough and clinched the team win, breaking the 2-2 tie and was the last match on," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our new No. 2 doubles team of Summer Neal and Skylar King also played well and fought hard for a nice win today. I think our hard work is finally starting to show. This is our third win in a row and we are going for number four tomorrow."
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 2
Singles: Ava McKinney (BC) d. Shilee Watts 6-1, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Emily Mann 6-3, 6-0; Jessie Sloan (C) d. Jenna Boite 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Hannah Hackman-Chelesa Luedeman (BC) d. Emily Kaiser-Savanah Appell 7-5, 6-1; Summer Neal-Skylar King (C) d. Lydia Luedeman-Lexie Satterthwaite 6-3, 6-4.
.
FLOYD BLANKS CUBS
MADISON — Floyd Central didn't drop a set in beating host Madison 5-0 in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday afternoon.
For the Highlanders, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet both won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Sophia Wood triumphed 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Lauren Fancher and Ella Leitner won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 while Kaitlyn Jones and Abby Slaughter triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
'DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — New Albany downed Jennings County 4-1 in the first round of the HHC tourney Monday afternoon.
For the Bulldogs, Clare Meyer won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Natalie Saydera triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Elise Conrad and Maci Crone triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
New Albany will face Jeffersonville in Wednesday's semifinals.
DEVILS DOWN O'S
COLUMBUS EAST — Jeffersonville topped host Columbus East 4-1 in the first round of the HHC tourney Monday afternoon.
The Red Devils will take on New Albany in the HHC semifinals Wednesday afternoon.
EAGLES EDGE WARRIORS
LANESVILLE — Lanesville outlasted visiting Christian Academy 3-2 Monday afternoon.
For the Warriors, Elena Hamby won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Grace Kruetner triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
