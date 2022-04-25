INDIANAPOLIS — Providence went 1-1 against a pair of Top 30 teams Saturday.
The Pioneers edged No. 27 Plainfield 3-2 while No. 11 Avon outlasted them by the same score.
“Today was a very good day of tennis for Providence,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Our doubles are starting to play together, instead of as two individuals. They won against quality opponents today. Riley Trinkle was as solid as always. Many on the opposing side made comments that she’s the best high school player they’ve seen. We’ve played five ranked opponents, and took some early lumps, so it felt good to get that first win.”
Against the Quakers, Trinkle triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while the Pioneers swept the doubles matches.
Ally Gray and Reese Carver won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Mary Furnish triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Against the Orioles, Trinkle won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Gray and Carver triumphed 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
PROVIDENCE 3, PLAINFIELD 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (PR) d. Audrey Harper 6-0, 6-1; Ruby Woodson (PL) d. Reese Upton 6-2, 6-0; Mahala Hess (PL) d. Grace Kaiser 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Reese Carver-Ally Gray (PR) d. Delaney Pritchard-Maddie Brothers 6-3, 6-4; Maya Paris-Mary Furnish (PR) d. Liza Petersson-Chloe Sumner 6-3, 6-1.
AVON 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Trinkle (P) d. Grace Smith 6-2, 6-2; Hanan Alwale (A) d. Upton 6-0, 6-0; Jocelyn Summers (A) d. Kaiser 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Gray-Carver (P) d. Kyoko Chu-Evie Shriner 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Noriko Chu-Rachel Spear (A) d. Paris-Furnish 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
'DOGS DEFEAT STARS
BEDFORD — New Albany picked up a 4-1 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a round-robin event Saturday.
The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles and both doubles' points.
In singles, Claire Meyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Olivia Randall triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Claire Stock triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 4, BEDFORD NL 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Becca Epping 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Randall (NA) d. Rachel Kidd 6-4, 6-2; Italy Lewis (BNL) d. Alaina Hutchins 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Bella Stigall-Mallory Pride 6-0, 7-6 (7-3); Maci Crone-Claire Stock (NA) d. Izzy Alldredge-Kenley Craig 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
FLOYD GOES 1-1
NEWBURGH — Nineteenth-ranked Floyd Central went 1-1 at Castle on Saturday.
The Highlanders edged Terre Haute South 3-2 before the host Knights downed Floyd by the same score.
Against the Braves, the Highlanders picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Ella Leitner triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones were victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Against Castle, Floyd swept the doubles courts.
Meunier and Banet won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Vanderhoof and Jones triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The Highlanders (8-6) are scheduled to host Louisville's DuPont Manual at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DEVILS DOWN OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Visiting Jeffersonville picked up a 4-1 win at Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
The Red Devils swept the singles matches and also picked up one win in doubles.
In singles, Addie Rose Scott won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 while Eva Ellis triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Meanwhile, Kirsten Elder was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3
In doubles, Hayley and Sydney Adams triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
