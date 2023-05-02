CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting South Central on Monday afternoon.
Riley Trinkle led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Addy Wilkinson and Claire Clemmer-Becht followed suit at Nos. 2 and 3.
Reese Carver and Reese Upton triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Grace Kaiser and Avery Crone won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
PROVIDENCE 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Riley Trinkle d. Kendall Kiper 6-0, 6-0; Addy Wilkinson d. Coffman 6-0, 6-0; Claire Clemmer-Becht d. Maddie Archibald 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Reese Carver-Reese Upton d. Wolverton-Gibson 6-1, 6-2; Grace Kaiser-Avery Crone d. Garcia-Patterson 6-1, 6-1.
PANTHERS TOP GENERALS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Clarksville 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Generals’ lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Savannah Appell triumphed 6-3, 6-3.
“Our number one (singles player) Savannah Appell picked up our only point today with nice straight-set win,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “The team’s attitude and fight were good, even in these cold and windy conditions.”
CORYDON CENTRAL 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Lesly Martinez 6-3, 6-3; Alyssa Harmon (CC) d. Laci Austin 6-4, 7-5; Melanie Camacho (CC) d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Kimi Wolfe-Bre Edwards (CC) d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Corydon Central won No. 2 by default.
PIRATES WIN
AUSTIN — Visiting Charlestown downed Austin 4-1 Monday afternoon.
Maci Vaughn paced the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles. Freshman Kimber Doherty added a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-4, 7-5 (7-5) at No. 2.
