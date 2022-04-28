SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Providence swept Scottsburg 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers dropped only one set in the victory.
In singles, Riley Trinkle won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Reese Upton triumphed 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 2 and Claire Cassis was victorious 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver won 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Mary Furnish rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
"We played well top-to-bottom," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "Riley tore through her opponent quickly. She served well, which is a key to her game. Upton and Cassis were smart today. We found some weaknesses in their respective opponents' games and we exploited those weaknesses. Gray and Carver have a lot of fun together, a quick start was the theme for them today. Paris and Furnish struggled, then we made a change, and they rolled. I really liked how the players trusted the process today and were less effected by the scorecards."
The Pioneers will next face Lanesville on Friday in the first round of the Scottsburg Invitational.
PROVIDENCE 5, SCOTTSBURG 0
Singles: Riley Trinkle d. Grace Routt 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton d. Claire Routt 6-3, 7-6 (9-7); Claire Cassis d. Kendra Shuler 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver d. Brinley Soloe-Livi Fugate 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Maya Paris-Mary Furnish d. Melea Luttrell-Kira Shelhamer 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.
'DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
CORYDON — New Albany didn't drop a set en route to a 5-0 win at Corydon Central on Wednesday afternoon.
In singles, Claire Meyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Claire Stock triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Olivia Randall rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller were victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. Lesly Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Claire Stock d. Alyssa Harmon 6-2, 6-2; Olivia Randall d. Emma Boone 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera d. Bre Edwards-Kimi Wolfe 6-2, 6-0; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller d. Morgan Adams-Lydia Neill 6-2, 6-3.
FLOYD CLIPS CRIMSONS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Twenty-first-ranked Floyd Central edged visiting DuPont Manual of Louisville 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.
