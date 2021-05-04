AUSTIN — Charlestown rolled to a 4-1 win at Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Pirates swept the singles matches. Skylar Cochran led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Also for Charlestown, Maci Vaughn posted a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles while Amanda Upton triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
The Pirates' other victory came at No. 2 singles, where Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga triumphed 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, AUSTIN 1
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Sarah Robbins 6-1, 6-2; Maci Vaughn (C) d. Maycie Furnish 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Amanda Upton (C) d. Caitlyn Royalty 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Jess Spencer-Brooklyn Begley (A) d. Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon 6-3, 6-3; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Vivian Collins-Kendall Smith 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
.
PANTHERS EDGE GENERALS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central outlasted Clarksville 3-2 in an MSC match Monday.
Both of the Generals' victories came in singles. At No. 2 singles, Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-3, 6-1 while Jessie Sloan won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
"We lost a tight match tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "I think we played better, but our doubles are still tentative. Our singles players, Aaliyah Taylor and Jessie Sloan, continued their strong play."
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: McKenzie Hess (CC) d. Shilee Watts 6-0, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Emma Boone 6-3, 6-1; Jessie Sloan (C) d. Alyssa Harmon 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Kimberly Wolfe-Breanna Edwards (CC) d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 7-5, 6-4; Shalyn Mattingly-Lydia Neill (CC) d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-3, 6-3.
.
FLOYD TOPS PIONEERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central picked up a 4-1 victory over visiting Providence on Monday afternoon.
The Highlanders captured all three singles matches — Millie Meunier won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Libby Banet triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Ivy Hasenour was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
Floyd also received a 6-0, 6-0 victory from Kaitlyn Jones and Abby Slaughter at No. 2 doubles.
WARRIORS WIN
HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy edged host Henryville 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Warriors' wins came at No. 1 singles, where Elena Hamby won 6-1, 7-5; at No. 3 singles, where Grace Kruetner triumphed 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 1 doubles, where Adeline Baldwin and Maddie Paul were victorious 6-2, 6-1.
LADY CATS DOWN DRAGONS
RAMSEY — North Harrison posted a 4-1 victory over visiting Silver Creek in an MSC match Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.