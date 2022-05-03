CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Austin 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 while Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, AUSTIN 1
Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. Mayci Furnish 6-1, 6-1; Brooklyn Begley (A) d. Amanda Upton 7-5, 6-2; Audrey Slay (C) d. Cidia Ludeman 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (C) d. Ashley Rice-Evelynn Ousely 6-4, 6-1; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Hannah Quebberman-Emma Smith 6-0, 6-0.
.
GENERALS SLIP PAST PANTHERS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville posted its fourth consecutive victory, edging Corydon Central 3-2 Monday.
Once again, the Generals swept the singles matches.
Savannah Appell won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 and Summer Neal was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
"I thought all of our singles players played strong, focused matches overall," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Savannah Appell, Aaliyah Taylor and Summer Neal all looked good winning in straight sets. I was also excited about how my doubles played — their best match, improvement-wise, so far this season."
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Kimi Wolfe 6-1, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Bre Edwards 6-1, 6-4; Summer Neal (C) d. Martina Letamendia 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Lesly Martinez-Melanie Camndro (CC) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-3; Corydon Central won No. 2 by default.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.