Charlestown's Emma McCutcheon returns a shot during the No. 1 doubles match against Floyd Central in Tuesday's Silver Creek Regional semifinals. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Austin 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday afternoon.

The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.

In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 while Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

CHARLESTOWN 4, AUSTIN 1

     Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. Mayci Furnish 6-1, 6-1; Brooklyn Begley (A) d. Amanda Upton 7-5, 6-2; Audrey Slay (C) d. Cidia Ludeman 6-1, 6-0.

     Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (C) d. Ashley Rice-Evelynn Ousely 6-4, 6-1; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Hannah Quebberman-Emma Smith 6-0, 6-0.

GENERALS SLIP PAST PANTHERS

CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville posted its fourth consecutive victory, edging Corydon Central 3-2 Monday.

Once again, the Generals swept the singles matches.

Savannah Appell won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 and Summer Neal was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.

"I thought all of our singles players played strong, focused matches overall," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Savannah Appell, Aaliyah Taylor and Summer Neal all looked good winning in straight sets. I was also excited about how my doubles played — their best match, improvement-wise, so far this season." 

CLARKSVILLE 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2

     Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Kimi Wolfe 6-1, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Bre Edwards 6-1, 6-4; Summer Neal (C) d. Martina Letamendia 6-2, 6-2.

     Doubles: Lesly Martinez-Melanie Camndro (CC) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-3; Corydon Central won No. 2 by default. 

