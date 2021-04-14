CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown swept the singles matches to edge Silver Creek 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
Pacing the Pirates was senior Skylar Cochran, who won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Maci Vaughn outlasted Ava Rippel 6-4, 6-3 while Amanda Upton topped Lilly Giefer 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
The Dragons swept the doubles matches. Maddie Oltman and Mari Howard won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 while Harper Ramsey and Meredith Voigt triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Charlestown (2-2, 2-2) is scheduled to host Clarksville at 5 p.m. today while Creek is slated to visit Corydon Central at 5 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Katie Bishop 6-1, 6-0; Maci Vaughn (C) d. Ava Rippel 6-4, 6-3; Amanda Upton (C) d. Lilly Giefer 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Maddie Oltman-Mari Howard (SC) d. Anna Almeciga-Alyssa Moore 6-0, 6-3; Harper Ramsey-Meredith Voigt (SC) d. Kassi Propes-Leah Walden 6-0, 6-0.
WARRIORS NIP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Christian Academy outlasted host South Central 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors won all three singles matches. At No. 1, Elana Hamby won 6-0, 6-1 while freshman Grace Kruetner triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lacy Kendall was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
