CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown outlasted Lanesville 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates swept the singles matches in the victory. Skylar Cochran won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 and Amanda Upton was victorious 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
CHARLESTOWN 3, LANESVILLE 2
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Morgan Bell 6-2, 6-0; Maci Vaughn (C) d. Grace Campbell 6-4, 6-4; Amanda Upton (C) d. Rachel Leffler 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Linzie Wernert-Lizzy Turner (L) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 6-3, 6-1; Emma Campbell-Gracie Adams (L) d. Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading 6-3, 6-1.
WARRIORETTES DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Scottsburg outlasted Silver Creek 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons’ lone victory came from their No. 2 doubles team of Harper Ramsey and Meredith Voigt, who outlasted Melea Luttrell and Mia Collins 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
SCOTTSBURG 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Lyla Waskom (S) d. Katie Bishop 6-0, 6-1; Grace Routt (S) d. Ava Rippel 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Fugate (S) d. Lilly Gierer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Brinley Soloe-Claire Routt (S) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 7-6, 6-2; Harper Ramsey-Meredith Voigt (SC) d. Melea Luttrell-Mia Collins 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
