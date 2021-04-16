ELIZABETH — Charlestown rolled to a 4-1 win at South Central on Thursday afternoon.
Senior Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Maci Vaughn added a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 while Amanda Upton triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
At No. 2 doubles, Anna Almeciga and Kassi Propes were victorious 6-4, 6-3.
CHARLESTOWN 4, SOUTH CENTRAL
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Georgia Faith 6-1, 6-1; Maci Vaughn (C) d. Kendall Piper 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Upton (C) d. Alexis Martin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Parker Thomasson-Brooklyn Robson (SC) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; Anna Almeciga-Kassi Propes (C) d. Amber Watson-Libbie Campbell 6-4, 6-3.
‘DOGS DOWN LADY CATS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany clipped North Harrison 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was sophomore Claire Meyer, who won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Classmate Natalie Saydera triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Sierra Zamarano, another sophomore, was victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Sophomores Lily Meyer and Maci Crone won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
