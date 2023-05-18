 Skip to main content
GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Providence edges Jeffersonville 3-2

PHS2.jpg

The Providence girls’ tennis team edged Jeffersonville 3-2 Thursday to claim their first sectional title since 2019. The Pioneers advance to face Floyd Central on Tuesday in the Silver Creek Regional.

CLARKSVILLE — In spite of a late-season lineup shake-up, due to an injury, Providence recaptured the sectional title Thursday.

The host Pioneers edged two-time defending champion Jeffersonville 3-2 in the Providence Sectional final to claim their first championship since 2019.

The Pioneers were led by sophomore standout Riley Trinkle, who downed Anellah Trujillo 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Also for Providence, freshman Claire Clemmer-Becht defeated Kirstin Elder 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Reese Carver and Grace Kaiser downed Elizabeth Shearer and Sara Sharp 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

The Pioneers, who recently lost freshman Addy Wilkson to a foot injury, advance to face Floyd Central, the winner of the Floyd Central Sectional, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal.

The Red Devils received one point from Claire Stock, who outlasted Avery Crone 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, and another from Abby Leep and Eva Ellis, who downed Reese Upton and Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Leep and Ellis advance to the individual doubles tournament.

.

PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL

Thursday’s final

PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2

Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Anellah Trujillo 6-0, 6-0; Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Kirstin Elder 6-2, 6-4; Claire Stock (J) d. Avery Crone 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Abby Leep-Eva Ellis (J) d. Reese Upton-Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-0; Reese Carver-Grace Kaiser (P) d. Elizabeth Shearer-Sara Sharp 6-2, 6-1.

.

FLOYD WINS 22ND STRAIGHT TITLE

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its 22nd consecutive sectional title Thursday afternoon.

The host Highlanders defeated Eastern 4-1 in the Floyd Central Sectional final.

Ella Leitner helped lead the way for the Highlanders with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Madeline Lewellen at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Sophi Wood topped Erin England 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, both Floyd teams — Millie Meunier and Libby Banet at No. 1, along with Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof at No. 2 — triumphed by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Thursday’s final

FLOYD CENTRAL 4, EASTERN 1

Singles: Ella Leitner (FC) d. Madeline Lewellen 6-4, 6-3; Sophi Wood (FC) d. Erin England 6-3, 6-0; Eliza Starrett (E) d. Katherine Fancher (FC) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Anna Dupin-Brooke Sease 6-0, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Whitney Perry-Layla Lessig 6-0, 6-0.

.

‘DOGS WIN AGAIN

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany claimed its third straight sectional title, and sixth in seven seasons, Thursday.

The Bulldogs blanked Corydon Central 5-0 in the New Albany Sectional final.

The ‘Dogs didn’t lose a game in singles as Claire Meyer (at No. 1), Vega Hernandez (at No. 2) and Lily Meyer (at No. 3) each triumphed 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Corinne Miller and Natalie Saydera won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.

New Albany advances to face the winner of the Silver Creek Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal.

.

NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL

Thursday’s final

NEW ALBANY 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0

Singles: Claire Meyer d. Lesly Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Vega Hernandez d. Alyssa Harmon 6-0, 6-0; Lily Meyer d. Melanie Camacho 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Corinne Miller-Natalie Saydera d. Bre Edwards-Kimberly Wolfe 6-4, 7-5; Maddie Packova-Maci Crone d. Morgan Adams-Lydia Neill 6-1, 6-0.

NA1.jpg

The New Albany girls captured their third straight sectional title with a 5-0 win over Corydon Central in the New Albany Sectional final Thursday.

.

DRAGONS, BRAVES ADVANCE TO FINAL

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek and Borden will face off for a sectional title at 4 p.m. Friday.

The host Dragons swept South Central 5-0 while the Braves edged Charlestown 3-2 in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals Thursday.

Silver Creek dropped just one set in victory. Alleigh Leezer led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Madison Shorter outlasted Radia Coffman 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 while Lilly Giefer triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

In doubles, Maddie Oltman and Ella Dreyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Mari Howard and Abbey Wagoner triumphed by the same score at No. 2.

In the other semi, Borden avenged a recent loss to the Pirates by picking up one point in singles and sweeping the doubles matches.

At No. 3 singles, Reese Martel topped Audrey Slay 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson outlasted Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ava Voyles and Maxxine Fuchigami defeated Ava Benner and Brooke Jones 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2.

For Charlestown, Maci Vaughn defeated Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while freshman Kimber Doherty downed Claire Hall 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.

.

SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL

Thursday’s semifinals

SILVER CREEK 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0

Singles: Alleigh Leezer d. Kendall Kiper 6-1, 6-0; Madison Shorter d. Radia Coffman 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Lilly Giefer d. Makaylie Patterson 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Maddie Oltman-Ella Dreyer d. Madelyn Wolverton-Madilyn Archibald 6-0, 6-0; Mari Howard-Abbey Wagoner d. Abby Gibson-Alyana Davis 6-0, 6-0.

.

BORDEN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2

Singles: Maci Vaughn (CH) d. Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-0; Kimber Doherty (CH) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 6-1; Reese Martel (B) d. Audrey Slay 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Anna Almeciga-Emma McCutcheon 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; Ava Voyles-Maxxine Fuchigami (B) d. Ava Benner-Brooke Jones 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

