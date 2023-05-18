GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Providence edges Jeffersonville 3-2

CLARKSVILLE — In spite of a late-season lineup shake-up, due to an injury, Providence recaptured the sectional title Thursday.
The host Pioneers edged two-time defending champion Jeffersonville 3-2 in the Providence Sectional final to claim their first championship since 2019.
The Pioneers were led by sophomore standout Riley Trinkle, who downed Anellah Trujillo 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Also for Providence, freshman Claire Clemmer-Becht defeated Kirstin Elder 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Reese Carver and Grace Kaiser downed Elizabeth Shearer and Sara Sharp 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The Pioneers, who recently lost freshman Addy Wilkson to a foot injury, advance to face Floyd Central, the winner of the Floyd Central Sectional, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal.
The Red Devils received one point from Claire Stock, who outlasted Avery Crone 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, and another from Abby Leep and Eva Ellis, who downed Reese Upton and Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Leep and Ellis advance to the individual doubles tournament.
.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Anellah Trujillo 6-0, 6-0; Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Kirstin Elder 6-2, 6-4; Claire Stock (J) d. Avery Crone 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Abby Leep-Eva Ellis (J) d. Reese Upton-Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-0; Reese Carver-Grace Kaiser (P) d. Elizabeth Shearer-Sara Sharp 6-2, 6-1.
.
FLOYD WINS 22ND STRAIGHT TITLE
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its 22nd consecutive sectional title Thursday afternoon.
The host Highlanders defeated Eastern 4-1 in the Floyd Central Sectional final.
Ella Leitner helped lead the way for the Highlanders with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Madeline Lewellen at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Sophi Wood topped Erin England 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, both Floyd teams — Millie Meunier and Libby Banet at No. 1, along with Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof at No. 2 — triumphed by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, EASTERN 1
Singles: Ella Leitner (FC) d. Madeline Lewellen 6-4, 6-3; Sophi Wood (FC) d. Erin England 6-3, 6-0; Eliza Starrett (E) d. Katherine Fancher (FC) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Anna Dupin-Brooke Sease 6-0, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Whitney Perry-Layla Lessig 6-0, 6-0.
.
‘DOGS WIN AGAIN
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany claimed its third straight sectional title, and sixth in seven seasons, Thursday.
The Bulldogs blanked Corydon Central 5-0 in the New Albany Sectional final.
The ‘Dogs didn’t lose a game in singles as Claire Meyer (at No. 1), Vega Hernandez (at No. 2) and Lily Meyer (at No. 3) each triumphed 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Corinne Miller and Natalie Saydera won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
New Albany advances to face the winner of the Silver Creek Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
NEW ALBANY 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. Lesly Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Vega Hernandez d. Alyssa Harmon 6-0, 6-0; Lily Meyer d. Melanie Camacho 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Corinne Miller-Natalie Saydera d. Bre Edwards-Kimberly Wolfe 6-4, 7-5; Maddie Packova-Maci Crone d. Morgan Adams-Lydia Neill 6-1, 6-0.
.
DRAGONS, BRAVES ADVANCE TO FINAL
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek and Borden will face off for a sectional title at 4 p.m. Friday.
The host Dragons swept South Central 5-0 while the Braves edged Charlestown 3-2 in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals Thursday.
Silver Creek dropped just one set in victory. Alleigh Leezer led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Madison Shorter outlasted Radia Coffman 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 while Lilly Giefer triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Maddie Oltman and Ella Dreyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Mari Howard and Abbey Wagoner triumphed by the same score at No. 2.
In the other semi, Borden avenged a recent loss to the Pirates by picking up one point in singles and sweeping the doubles matches.
At No. 3 singles, Reese Martel topped Audrey Slay 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson outlasted Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ava Voyles and Maxxine Fuchigami defeated Ava Benner and Brooke Jones 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2.
For Charlestown, Maci Vaughn defeated Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while freshman Kimber Doherty downed Claire Hall 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Thursday’s semifinals
SILVER CREEK 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Alleigh Leezer d. Kendall Kiper 6-1, 6-0; Madison Shorter d. Radia Coffman 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Lilly Giefer d. Makaylie Patterson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Maddie Oltman-Ella Dreyer d. Madelyn Wolverton-Madilyn Archibald 6-0, 6-0; Mari Howard-Abbey Wagoner d. Abby Gibson-Alyana Davis 6-0, 6-0.
.
BORDEN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Maci Vaughn (CH) d. Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-0; Kimber Doherty (CH) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 6-1; Reese Martel (B) d. Audrey Slay 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Anna Almeciga-Emma McCutcheon 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; Ava Voyles-Maxxine Fuchigami (B) d. Ava Benner-Brooke Jones 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.