CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence topped North Harrison 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up three points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Riley Trinkle triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Reese Upton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Grace Kaiser was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Maya Paris and Mary Furnish triumphed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2
"We played very well today," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "I was glad to see Upton and Kaiser win, dropping only one game each. Both dubs started slow. Two dubs got it together and rolled the final nine games. We have three more matches this week, so we'll challenge dubs to be the first to win three games each set."
PROVIDENCE 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Madi Clunie 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton (P) d. Lexie Curl 6-0, 6-1; Grace Kaiser (P) d. Ev Wright 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Hope Whittaker-Kendyl Lasley (NH) d. Ally Gray-Reese Carver 4-3 retired; Maya Paris-Mary Furnish (P) d. Kenna Smith-Reece Smith 6-3, 6-0.
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Borden beat South Central 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves (4-4, 2-1) tallied two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Reese Martel triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 while Avery Carter rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Paige Robinson and Ava Martin won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles were victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
BORDEN 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: P. Thomson (SC) d. Claire Hall 6-4, 6-0; Reese Martel (B) d. G. Faith 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Avery Carter d. R. Coffman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Ava Martin d. L. Campbell-A. Watson 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Peine-Ava Voyles d. E. Wibbels-A. Martin 6-0, 6-1.
GENERALS OUTLAST WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Clarksville edged host Christian Academy 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Aaliyah Taylor triumphed at No. 2 while Summer Neal won at No. 3.
In doubles, Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser won at No. 1.
