GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Providence tops Scottsburg 4-1

CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence picked up a 4-1 victory over visiting Scottsburg in girls’ tennis action Wednesday.

Sophomore Riley Trinkle led the way for the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.

Providence’s Riley Trinkle hits a serve in a No. 1 singles match at Floyd Central earlier this season. Wednesday, she helped lead the Pioneers to a 4-1 win over Scottsburg.

Freshman Addy Wilkinson followed suit with a 6-0, 6-4 triumph at No. 2 while classmate Claire Clemmer-Becht was victorious 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

In doubles, Grace Kaiser and Avery Crone won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.

The Warriorettes lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Olivia Fugate and Kira Shelhamer outlasted Reese Carver and Reese Upton 6-2, 1-6, 10-6.

“Riley Trinkle is a tennis machine. We basically walk into each match up 1-0,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Addy and Claire are getting better with consistency. Coach (JC) Wilkinson made good adjustments with Reese and Reese. Then, the girls executed those adjustments in the second set. I think they would have won a full third set. Grace and Avery had an excellent net game today.”

PROVIDENCE 4, SCOTTSBURG 1

Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Claire Routt 6-0, 6-0; Addy Wilkinson (P) d. Grace Routt 6-0, 6-4; Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Olivia Spellman 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer (S) d. Reese Carver-Reese Upton 6-2, 1-6, 10-6; Grace Kaiser-Avery Crone (P) d. Klara Leach-Melea Luttrell 6-2, 6-1.

‘DOGS DOWN CORYDON

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany celebrated its Senior Day with a 3-2 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Wednesday.

Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while her twin sister Lily followed suit with a victory by the same score at No. 2.

Natalie Saydera and Maci Crone triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles to clinch the victory for the Bulldogs.

New Albany celebrated its Senior Day with a 3-2 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Wednesday. 

