GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils clip Pioneers to retake title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville captured its 21st sectional title, and its first in six years, Thursday.
The Red Devils outlasted four-time defending champ Providence 3-2 in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
Jeff received victories from Lydia Kittrell and Alexis Evans at Nos. 2 and 3 singles while Joselen Lopez and Tiara Jones triumphed at No. 2 doubles.
The Pioneers picked up victories from Emma Kaelin at No. 1 singles and from their No. 1 doubles team of Ally Gray and Reese Carver.
Jeffersonville will face New Albany in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Thursday's final
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-2, 6-3; Lydia Kittrell (J) d. Kaitlyn Riggs 6-1, 6-0; Alexis Evans (J) d. Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Loran Halstead-Evelyn Minton 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3); Joselen Lopez-Tiara Jones (J) d. Reese Upton-Maya Paris 6-4, 6-1.
.
BULLDOGS TAKE TITLE
NEW ALBANY — New Albany took back the sectional title Thursday.
The Bulldogs, who lost 3-2 to Christian Academy in the 2019 sectional final, blanked Corydon Central 5-0 to capture their fourth title in five seasons.
Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Natalie Saydera was victorious by default at No. 2 while freshman Corinne Miller triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Elise Conrad triumphed by the same score at No. 2.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Thursday's final
NEW ALBANY 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. McKenzie Hess 6-0, 6-1; Natalie Saydera won by default; Corinne Miller d. Lesly Martinez 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Layne Burke-Lily Meyer d. Kimberly Wolfe-Bre Edwards 6-0, 6-0; Maci Crone-Elise Conrad d. Lydia Neill-Shalynn Mattingly 6-0, 6-0.
.
PIRATES, HORNETS ADVANCE TO FINAL
SELLERSBURG — Defending champion Charlestown and Henryville advanced to today's Silver Creek Sectional final with wins Thursday.
The Pirates beat Borden 4-1 while the Hornets topped South Central by the same score.
Skylar Cochran led the way for Charlestown with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Amanda Upton was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
The Pirates also picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win from their No. 2 doubles team of Anna Almeciga and Ashlyn Moore.
The Braves' lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson rallied to beat Alyssa Moore and Emma McCutcheon 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
The Hornets were led by senior Malorie Sinn, who won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Olivia Parmenter added a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2.
In doubles, Taylor Long and Kylie Lacy won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Kate Smith and Kelly Knox triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Thursday's semifinals
CHARLESTOWN 4, BORDEN 1
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Claire Hall 6-1, 6-0; Maci Vaughn (C) d. Avery Carter 6-2, 6-0; Amanda Upton (C) d. Savannah Owings 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Anna Almeciga-Ashlyn Moore (C) d. Ava Voyles-MacKenzie Ziel 6-2, 6-1.
.
HENRYVILLE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: Malorie Sinn (H) d. Parker Thomasson 6-2, 6-3; Olivia Parmenter (H) d. Georgia Faith 6-2, 6-0; Kendall Kiper (SC) d. Kylie Thomas 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Taylor Long-Kylie Lacy (H) d. Brooklyn Robson-Libbie Campbell 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Kate Smith-Kelly Knox (H) d. Alexis Martin-Amber Watson 6-1, 6-1.
.
FLOYD, EASTERN MAKE FINAL
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central and Eastern rolled into the Floyd Central Sectional final, which will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Highlanders swept Salem 5-0 while the Musketeers blanked North Harrison by the same score.
For Floyd, which has won 19 consecutive sectional titles, Millie Meunier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Libby Banet triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Ivy Hasenour was victorious 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ella Leitner and Lauren Fancher won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Sophia Wood and Kaitlyn Jones triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Thursday's semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SALEM 0
Singles: Millie Meunier d. Kennedy Abner 6-0, 6-0; Libby Banet d. Samantha Calhoun 6-0, 6-1; Ivy Hasenour d. Natalie Baker 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Ella Leitner-Lauren Fancher d. Cecile Tate-Lydia Minton 6-3, 6-2; Sophia Wood-Kaitlyn Jones d. Hannah Fleenor-Allison Cauble 6-1, 6-3.
.
EASTERN 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Kaleigh Earhart d. Isabella Nordhoff 6-0, 6-2; Madeline Lewellen d. Halle Pearson vs 6-2, 6-4; Dylan Whitfield d. Kelsey Delaney 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Emily Smith-Mykenzee Graham d. Emily Bowen-Olivia Wise 6-0, 6-1; Brooke Sease-Isabel Cox d. Kendyl Lasley-Hope Whitaker 6-1, 6-3.