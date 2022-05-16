GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils close out Reilly Tennis Center with win

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville closed out its regular season, and the current Mark Reilly Tennis Center, with a 5-0 sweep of visiting Silver Creek on Monday evening.
Construction on a new and improved tennis facility, and destruction of the current one, are scheduled to begin soon.
“We’re hoping to start within the next couple of weeks,” first-year Jeffersonville coach Kurosh Javid said.
Five of the current 10 courts are slated to be destroyed as construction begins on a new football locker room. The remaining five courts are scheduled to remain open until the new 12-court facility, which will be located near the baseball field, is completed.
“We’re hoping to have it done by the boys’ season in August. That might be pushing it, the way construction and everything is nowadays, but that’s the goal,” Javid said.
On Monday, the Red Devils didn’t drop a set as they closed out their regular season with a 10-4 record.
In singles, freshman Eva Ellis defeated Alleigh Leezer 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Addie Rose Scott downed Katie Bishop 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Alexis Evans was victorious 6-0, 6-3 over Lilly Giefer at No. 3.
In doubles, Sydney Adams and Kirstin Elder outlasted Maddie Oltman and Mari Howard 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 1 while Annelah Trujillo and Abby Leep defeated Mallory Coffman and Ava Rippel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Eva Ellis (J) d. Alleigh Leezer 6-1, 6-2; Addie Rose Scott (J) d. Katie Bishop 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Evans (J) d. Lilly Giefer 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Sydney Adams-Kirstin Elder (J) d. Maddie Oltman-Mari Howard 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Annelah Trujillo-Abby Leep (J) d. Mallory Coffman-Ava Rippel 6-2, 6-0.
BRAVES BEAT LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Borden closed out its regular season with a 3-2 triumph at North Harrison on Monday afternoon.
The Braves (6-5) picked up all three of their points in singles.
Claire Hall won 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) at No. 1 while Reese Martel triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 and Avery Carter was victorious 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.
BORDEN 3, NORTH HARRISON 2
Singles: Claire Hall (B) d. Kendyl Lasley 6-4, 7-6 (7-1); Reese Martel (B) d. Madi Clunie 6-4, 6-2; Avery Carter (B) d. Lexie Curl 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Hope Whittaker-Kenna Smith (NH) d. Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Ev Wright-Reece Smith (NH) d. Ava Voyles-Ava Martin 6-2, 6-4.
PIONEERS SWEEP WARRIORS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence swept Christian Academy 5-0 on Monday evening (a.k.a. the Pioneers' Senior Night).
In singles, Riley Trinkle, Reese Upton and Katie Riggs notched victories. Trinkle and Riggs won 6-0, 6-0 while Upton triumphed 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Ally Gray and Maya Paris won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Erika Vaughn and Lauren McCombs triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 for Providence (9-7).
"Today was senior recognition day and we put all five seniors in the starting lineup. It was awesome to see them all get wins today," Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. "Katie Riggs, Erika Vaughn and Lauren McCombs all got their first varsity wins today. Ally and Maya are good friends, so they were excited to play doubles together. It was a good day of tennis for us, and we now enter sectional play riding a five-match win streak."
MUSTANGS EDGE HORNETS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted Henryville 3-2 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs picked up one point in singles and two in doubles in the win.
In singles, Jordan Standiford triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Grace Ellison and Macy Fields won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 to finish 4-0 in league play while McKenna Donaway and Liv Lawerence were victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
FLOYD FALLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Twelfth-ranked Franklin defeated host, and No. 23, Floyd Central 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Highlanders' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-2, 6-1.
LIONS OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Salem edged Clarksville 3-2 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Monday.
The Generals picked up one point in singles and one in doubles in the loss.
In singles, Aaliyah Taylor triumphed at No. 2 while Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser won at No. 1 doubles.
"We lost a tight match tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Aaliyah Taylor played really well, winning in straight sets and finishing the season 14-1. Our doubles team of Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser played their best match of the year and looked great today."
SALEM 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Natalie Noel (S) d. Savannah Appell 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Isabell Tunney 6-4, 6-2; Hannah Fleener (S) d. Summer Neal 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser (C) d. Caryn Murdock-Cecile Tate 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Salem wins No. 2 by default.