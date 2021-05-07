CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Jeffersonville outlasted Charlestown 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Red Devils picked up a pair of wins in singles and swept the doubles matches.
In singles, Lydia Kittrell clipped Maci Vaughn 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 while Alexis Evans outlasted Amanda Upton 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Joselen Lopez and Tiara Jones topped Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 while Laura Gillenwater and Loran Halstead downed Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Pirates picked up their lone point at No. 1 singles, where Skylar Cochran downed Addie Rose Scott 6-4, 6-4.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-4, 6-4; Lydia Kittrell (J) d. Maci Vaughn 6-2, 6-2; Alexis Evans (J) d. Amanda Upton 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Doubles: Joselen Lopez-Tiara Jones (J) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 6-4, 6-4; Laura Gillenwater-Loran Halstead (J) d. Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga 6-4, 6-1.
.
'DOGS BLANK PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Visiting New Albany blanked Jennings County 5-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Claire Meyer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Natalie Saydera triumphed 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10-2) at No. 2 and Sierra Zamorano was victorious 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Elise Conrad and Maci Crone triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
GENERALS DOWN MUSTANGS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville posted a 4-1 victory over visiting New Washington on Thursday afternoon.
The Generals won one singles match and one doubles match. They also picked up a pair of forfeits in singles.
At No. 1 singles, Clarksville's Shilee Watts downed Jordan Standiford 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile at No. 2 doubles, Savanah Appell and Skylar King topped Kyndall Huff and Sydney Owens 6-3, 6-0.
"I thought our No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles played their best matches of the year," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said.
The Mustangs' lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Macy Fields and Grace Ellison defeated Emily Kaiser and Summer Neal 6-4, 7-5.
.
CLARKSVILLE 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Singles: Shilee Watts (C) d. Jordan Standiford 6-2, 6-2; Clarksville won Nos. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
Doubles: Macy Fields-Grace Ellison (NW) d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-4, 7-5; Savanah Appell-Skylar King (C) d. Kyndall Huff-Sydney Owens 6-3, 6-0.
.
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
BORDEN — Borden beat South Central 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The Braves (3-6, 2-2) picked up two wins in singles and swept the doubles matches.
For Borden, Claire Hall won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Avery Carter triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2. In doubles, Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Ava Voyles and Mackenzie Weatherford outlasted Amber Watson and Alexis Martin 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: Claire Hall (B) d. Parker Thomassen 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Avery Carter (B) d. Georgia Faith 6-4, 6-4; Kendall Kiper (SC) d. Savannah Owings 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Brooklyn Robson-Libbie Campbell 6-1, 6-0; Ava Voyles-Mackenzie Weatherford (B) d. Amber Watson-Alexis Martin 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
Borden record: 3-6, 2-2.
