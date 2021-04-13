CLARKSVILLE — Jeffersonville edged host Providence 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Red Devils picked up one win in singles and swept the doubles matches. At No. 2 singles, Lydia Kittrell topped Ally Gray 6-4, 6-2. In doubles, Loran Halstead and Evelyn Minton won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Tiara Jones and Jocelyn Lopez triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Pioneers picked up a pair of victories in singles in their season-opener. Emma Kaelin outlasted Addie Rose Scott 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 while Reese Upton topped Alexis Evans 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
“I was really proud of Emma today,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Today was her first varsity singles match after playing No. 2 doubles as a sophomore and last season being canceled. She didn’t get rattled or impatient.
“Reese Upton played very well also. She’s been playing several doubles challenge matches, so for her to step onto a singles court and pick up a win was great to see. It was her first career varsity victory in her first match.”
The Pioneers (0-1) visit Louisville DuPont Manual at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jeffersonville is scheduled to visit Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Emma Kaelin (P) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-2, 7-5; Lydia Kittrell (J) d. Ally Gray 6-4, 6-2; Reese Upton (P) d. Alexis Evans 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Loran Halstead-Evelyn Minton (J) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 6-1, 6-2; Tiara Jones-Jocelyn Lopez (J) d. Katie Riggs-Dallas Bonnet 6-0, 6-1.
Record: Providence 0-1.
GENERALS SLIP PAST REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped South Central 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Generals won all three singles matches en route to victory. At No. 1, Shilee Watts won 6-1, 7-5 while Savanah Appell triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Jessie Sloan capped it off with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3.
“I thought we played well in all the single positions. Doubles battled but were inconsistent a good sign they are still improving,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
CLARKSVILLE 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 2
Singles: Shilee Watts (C) d. G. Faith 6-1, 7-5; Savanah Appell (C) d. A. Martin 6-2, 6-0; Jessie Sloan (C) d. K. Kiper 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: B. Robson-P. Thomasson (SC) d. Aaliyah Taylor-Skylar King 6-3, 6-4; A. Watson-L. Campbell (SC) d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.
WARRIORETTES TOP PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg topped Charlestown 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Pirates’ lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Skylar Cochran won 6-2, 6-4.
SCOTTSBURG 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Skylar Cochran (C) d. Lyla Waskom 6-2, 6-4; Grace Routt (S) d. Maci Vaughn 6-2, 6-1; Olivia Fugate (S) d. Amanda Upton 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Brinley Soloe-Claire Routt (S) d. Anna Almeciga-Alyssa Moore 6-0, 6-3; Mia Collins-Meleah Luttrell d. Kassi Propes-Leah Walden 6-1, 6-0.
