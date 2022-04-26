 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO
9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas to see frost
formation will be in sheltered valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&
featured
MONDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils outlast Pioneers 3-2

ElderJeff.jpg

Jeffersonville’s Kirsten Elder returns a shot during her 6-2, 6-0 victory over Providence’s Katie Riggs at No. 3 singles Tuesday afternoon at the Mark Reilly Tennis Center. The Red Devils edged the Pioneers 3-2 in a rematch of last year’s Jeff Sectional final.

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Providence 3-2 in a matchup of sectional foes Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Devils, who beat the Pioneers by the same score in last year’s Jeff Sectional final, picked up two points in singles and one in doubles to earn the victory.

In singles, Eva Ellis defeated Reese Upton 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 while Kirsten Elder downed Katie Riggs 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.

Jeffdubs2.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Hayley Adams returns a shot at No. 2 doubles as she and Abby Leep outlasted Providence’s Maya Paris and Mary Furnish for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win. That victory helped clinch the team triumph for the Red Devils.

Jeff clinched the victory at No. 2 doubles, where Abby Leep and Hayley Adams outlasted Maya Paris and Mary Furnish 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Providence, which won four straight sectional titles between 2016-19 before being knocked off by the Devils last season, picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. At No. 1 singles, freshman Riley Trinkle topped Addie Rose Scott 6-0, 6-1 while Ally Gray and Reese Carver defeated Alexis Evans and Sydney Adams 6-3, 7-5 for the Pioneers.

Trinkle1.jpg

Providence freshman Riley Trinkle returns a shot during her 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jeffersonville’s Addie Rose Scott at No. 1 singles Tuesday afternoon.

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2

     Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-0, 6-1; Eva Ellis (J) d. Reese Upton 6-0, 6-3; Kirsten Elder (J) d. Katie Riggs 6-2, 6-0. 

     Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Alexis Evans-Sydney Adams 6-3, 7-5; Abby Leep-Hayley Adams (J) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 

.

PIRATES CLIP CAI 

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Charlestown recorded a 4-1 win at Christian Academy on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles. 

In singles, Amanda Upton topped Anna Neal 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 while Audrey Slay downed Quincey Irvin 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore defeated Lacey Kendall and Rebekah Wright 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1. At No. 2, Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga topped Brooklyn Tibbs and Emily Lang 6-1, 6-0. 

The Warriors picked up their lone point at No. 1 singles, where Elana Hamby downed Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-3. 

.

CHARLESTOWN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1

     Singles: Elana Hamby (CAI) d. Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-3; Amanda Upton (C) d. Anna Neal 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Slay (C) d. Quincey Irvin 6-0, 6-0. 

     Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (C) d. Lacey Kendall-Rebekah Wright 6-0, 6-2; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Brooklyn Tibbs-Emily Lang 6-1, 6-0. 

.

BRAVES BEAT HORNETS

BORDEN — Host Borden topped Henryville 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday afternoon. 

The Braves won a pair of matches in singles and swept the doubles. 

In singles, Reese Martell topped Kate Smith 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 while Avery Carter held off Hannah Mitchell 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson outlasted Kylie Tyra Lacy and Kelly Knox 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5 at No. 1. At No. 2, Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles downed Alexis Marion and Laynee Robinson 6-0, 6-1 for Borden (2-2, 1-1). 

The Hornets picked up their lone point at No. 1 singles, where Olivia Parmenter defeated Claire Hall 6-2, 6-2.  

.

BORDEN 4, HENRYVILLE 1

     Singles: Olivia Parmenter (H) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 6-2; Reese Martell (B) d. Kate Smith 6-3, 6-1; Avery Carter (B) d. Hannah Mitchell 6-3, 7-5.

     Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Kylie Tyra Lacy-Kelly Knox 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5; Hannah Peine-Ava Voyles (B) d. Alexis Marion-Laynee Robinson 6-0, 6-1. 

.

EAGLES EDGE MUSTANGS

NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Austin outlasted New Washington 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.

The Mustangs swept the doubles courts in defeat.

At No. 1, Macy Fields and Grace Ellison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory while Liv Lawrence and McKenna Donaway triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.

GENERALS TOP COUGARS

CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville edged North Harrison 3-2 Tuesday afternoon in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.

The Generals swept all of the singles matches in straight sets with Savannah Appell winning at No. 1, Aaliyah Taylor at No. 2 and Summer Neal at No. 3.

 

Tags

Trending Video