GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils outlast Pioneers 3-2

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Providence 3-2 in a matchup of sectional foes Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Devils, who beat the Pioneers by the same score in last year’s Jeff Sectional final, picked up two points in singles and one in doubles to earn the victory.
In singles, Eva Ellis defeated Reese Upton 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 while Kirsten Elder downed Katie Riggs 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
Jeff clinched the victory at No. 2 doubles, where Abby Leep and Hayley Adams outlasted Maya Paris and Mary Furnish 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Providence, which won four straight sectional titles between 2016-19 before being knocked off by the Devils last season, picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. At No. 1 singles, freshman Riley Trinkle topped Addie Rose Scott 6-0, 6-1 while Ally Gray and Reese Carver defeated Alexis Evans and Sydney Adams 6-3, 7-5 for the Pioneers.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-0, 6-1; Eva Ellis (J) d. Reese Upton 6-0, 6-3; Kirsten Elder (J) d. Katie Riggs 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Alexis Evans-Sydney Adams 6-3, 7-5; Abby Leep-Hayley Adams (J) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
PIRATES CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Charlestown recorded a 4-1 win at Christian Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Amanda Upton topped Anna Neal 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 while Audrey Slay downed Quincey Irvin 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore defeated Lacey Kendall and Rebekah Wright 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1. At No. 2, Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga topped Brooklyn Tibbs and Emily Lang 6-1, 6-0.
The Warriors picked up their lone point at No. 1 singles, where Elana Hamby downed Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-3.
CHARLESTOWN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1
Singles: Elana Hamby (CAI) d. Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-3; Amanda Upton (C) d. Anna Neal 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Slay (C) d. Quincey Irvin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (C) d. Lacey Kendall-Rebekah Wright 6-0, 6-2; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Brooklyn Tibbs-Emily Lang 6-1, 6-0.
BRAVES BEAT HORNETS
BORDEN — Host Borden topped Henryville 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves won a pair of matches in singles and swept the doubles.
In singles, Reese Martell topped Kate Smith 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 while Avery Carter held off Hannah Mitchell 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson outlasted Kylie Tyra Lacy and Kelly Knox 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5 at No. 1. At No. 2, Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles downed Alexis Marion and Laynee Robinson 6-0, 6-1 for Borden (2-2, 1-1).
The Hornets picked up their lone point at No. 1 singles, where Olivia Parmenter defeated Claire Hall 6-2, 6-2.
BORDEN 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Olivia Parmenter (H) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 6-2; Reese Martell (B) d. Kate Smith 6-3, 6-1; Avery Carter (B) d. Hannah Mitchell 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Kylie Tyra Lacy-Kelly Knox 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5; Hannah Peine-Ava Voyles (B) d. Alexis Marion-Laynee Robinson 6-0, 6-1.
EAGLES EDGE MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Austin outlasted New Washington 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs swept the doubles courts in defeat.
At No. 1, Macy Fields and Grace Ellison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory while Liv Lawrence and McKenna Donaway triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
GENERALS TOP COUGARS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville edged North Harrison 3-2 Tuesday afternoon in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.
The Generals swept all of the singles matches in straight sets with Savannah Appell winning at No. 1, Aaliyah Taylor at No. 2 and Summer Neal at No. 3.