GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils outlast Pioneers for sectional title

CLARKSVILLE — Alexis Evans helped lift Jeffersonville to its second straight sectional title Saturday.
The senior outlasted Providence freshman Grace Kaiser 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to clinch the Red Devils’ 3-2 triumph over the host Pioneers in the Providence Sectional final.
“It was a really long (match),” Evans said. “I was tired and hot and I haven’t eaten much, but I pulled through and it’s my senior year so I won for us, which is awesome and just amazing and such an achievement. I’m so proud of us.”
Against the Pioneers, the Red Devils picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
Addie Rose Scott defeated Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Abby Leep and Anellah Trujillo outlasted Maya Paris and Mary Furnish 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for Jeff.
“It’s our second year in a row (winning sectional) and it feels especially good because this is my last year playing and we’ve really come together as a team,” Evans said. “I actually played doubles most of the season, so playing singles was a big change, but it worked out in the end.”
In the decisive third set at No. 3 singles, Evans broke Kaiser’s serve early on the way to a 5-2 lead. Kaiser, however, broke back and pulled to within 5-4 before Evans clinched the victory in the 10th game.
“First, I really have to commend Grace Kaiser on a heck of a match — a freshman versus a senior with the sectional on the line,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “She lost the first set in a tiebreaker, came right to me and said, ‘I’m going to win this match Coach.’ She had a great second set. (In the third) she got a little tired, the girl started doing some drop shots and making Grace move a little bit more, but she shook off five match points in that third set. Unfortunately, she couldn’t shake off six. But from a freshman, that was a heck of an effort from her.”
The Red Devils will take on the host Dragons at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in one Silver Creek Regional semifinal. Floyd Central will face New Albany at the same time in the other semi.
For Providence, freshman Riley Trinkle defeated fellow frosh Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Ally Gray and Reese Carver downed Sydney Adams and Kirstin Elder 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Thanks to their victories, Trinkle, Gray and Carver advance in the singles and doubles state tournaments.
“I’ve got to commend my (number) one doubles and my number one singles, both had nice, straight set victories, so they move on in the individual tournament,” Gurgol said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to coach them and see if we can get both of them to state.”
.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Saturday's final
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Addie Rose Scott (J) d. Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Evans (J) d. Grace Kaiser 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Sydney Adams-Kirstin Elder 6-1, 6-4; Abby Leep-Anellah Trujillo (J) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
.
DRAGONS WIN FIRST TITLE SINCE 2018
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek captured its first sectional title since 2018 Saturday.
The Dragons defeated Henryville 5-0 in a morning semifinal before beating Borden by the same score in the Silver Creek Sectional final in the afternoon.
Against the Braves, freshman Alleigh Leezer downed Claire Hall 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Katie Bishop defeated Reese Martel 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Lilly Giefer topped Avery Carter 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman outlasted Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ava Rippel and Mallory Coffman defeated Ava Voyles and Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
It's the 24th sectional title for the Dragons, who'll face Jeffersonville at 4:30 p.m. today in one semifinal of the Silver Creek Regional. The Red Devils defeated the Dragons 5-0 on May 16 at Jeff.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Saturday morning's semifinal
SILVER CREEK 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: Alleigh Leezer d. Olivia Parmenter 6-0, 6-3; Katie Bishop d. Kate Smith 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Lilly Giefer d. Hannah Mitchell 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman d. Kelly Knox-Kyla Tyra-Lacy 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Ava Rippel-Mallory Coffman d. Alexis Marion-Chloe Marion 6-0, 6-1.
.
Saturday's final
SILVER CREEK 5, BORDEN 0
Singles: Leezer d. Claire Hall 6-0, 6-0; Bishop d. Reese Martel 6-2, 6-3; Giefer d. Avery Carter 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Howard-Oltman d. Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; Rippel-Coffman d. Ava Voyles-Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-3.
.
FLOYDS CAPTURE 21ST IN A ROW
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central won its 21st consecutive sectional title Saturday.
The Highlanders outlasted Eastern 3-2 in the final of the Floyd Central Sectional.
Floyd Central will face New Albany at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal.
Against the Musketeers, the Highlanders picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Ella Leitner triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Libby Banet and Millie Meunier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones were victorious 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.