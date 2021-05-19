GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils, Pioneers roll into final

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville and Providence rolled into the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
The Red Devils clipped Clarksville 5-0 while the Pioneers downed New Washington by the same score in Wednesday's sectional semifinals.
Jeff and Providence, the four-time defending champion, will face off at 5 p.m. today in the sectional final.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Wednesday's semifinals
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Addie Rose Scott d. Shilee Watts 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Kittrell d. Aaliyah Taylor 6-1, 6-1; Alexis Evans d. Jessie Sloan 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Evelyn Minton-Loran Halstead d. Emily Kaiser-Savannah Appell 6-3, 6-0; Joselen Lopez-Tiara Jones (J) d. Skylar King-Summer Neal 6-0, 6-0.
PROVIDENCE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Emma Kaelin d. Jordan Standiford 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlyn Riggs won by default; Mary Furnish won by default.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver d. Macy Fields-Grace Ellison 6-1, 6-1; Reese Upton-Maya Paris d. Kyndal Huff-Sydney Owens 6-1, 6-1.
.
BULLDOGS ADVANCE TO FINAL
NEW ALBANY — New Albany and Corydon Central will face off at 5 p.m. today in the New Albany Sectional final.
The host Bulldogs downed Lanesville 4-1 in one semifinal while the Panthers edged defending champion Christian Academy 3-2 in the other semi.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Wednesday's semifinals
NEW ALBANY 4, LANESVILLE 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Grace Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Rachel Leffler 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Bell (L) d. Sierra Zamorano 4-6, 6-4, retired.
Doubles: Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Linzie Wernet-Emma Campbell 6-1, 6-2; Maci Crone-Elise Conrad (NA) d. McKenna Smith-Kallin Scarberry 6-0, 6-2.
CORYDON CENTRAL 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Singles: Elena Hamby (CA) d. McKenzie Hess 6-2, 0-6, 6-3; Anna Neal (CAI) d. Emma Boone 6-4, 6-1; Lesly Martinez (CC) d. Emily Long 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Kimberly Wolfe-Bre Edwards (CC) d. Adeline Baldwin-Madeline Paul 6-2, 6-4; Lydia Neill-Shalynn Mattingly (CC) d. Lacey Kendall-Rebekah Wright 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
.
PIRATES DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Defending champion Charlestown blanked host Silver Creek 5-0 in the first round of the Silver Creek Sectional on Wednesday.
Senior Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Charlestown advances to face Borden at 4:30 p.m. today in one sectional semifinal. South Central will face Henryville in the other.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Wednesday's first round
CHARLESTOWN 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Skylar Cochran d. Katie Bishop 6-1, 6-1; Maci Vaughn d. Ava Rippel 6-2, 6-0; Amanda Upton d. Lilly Giefer 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Anna Almeciga-Ashlyn Moore d. Harper Ramsey-Meredith Voight 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.
.
HIGHLANDERS ROLL
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central didn't drop a set in its 5-0 victory over Crawford County in the first round of the Floyd Central Sectional on Wednesday.
Millie Meunier led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Teammate Libby Banet was victorious by the same score at No. 2 while Ivy Hasenour triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ella Leitner and Lauren Fancher won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Kaitlyn Jones and Sophia Wood were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Highlanders, who are seeking their 20th consecutive sectional title, will face Salem at 5 p.m. in today's semifinals. Eastern will face North Harrison in the other match.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Wednesday's first round
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Singles: Millie Meunier d. Melonie Kopp 6-0, 6-0; Libby Banet d. Mary Wetzel 6-0, 6-0; Ivy Hasenour d. Mackenzie Menke 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Ella Leitner-Lauren Fancher d. Emma Cunningham-Jadyn Holzbog 6-0, 6-1; Kaitlyn Jones-Sophia Wood d. Ginger Gaines-Faith Taylor 6-0, 6-0.