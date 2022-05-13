NORTH VERNON — Visiting Jeffersonville won 4-1 at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament consolation match Thursday.
The Red Devils picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Addie Rose Scott triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Kirstin Elder won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alexis Evans and Abby Leep won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 while Sydney Adams and Anellah Trujillo were victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
PIRATES CLIP PANTHERS
CORYDON — Visiting Charlestown downed Corydon Central 4-1 Thursday.
The Pirates picked up three points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Amanda Upton triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Audrey Slay outlasted Martina Gabiola 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading triumphed 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Singles: Maci Vaughn (CH) d. Lesley Martinez 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Upton (CH) d. Alyssa Harmon 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Slay (CH) d. Martina Gabiola 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Bre Edwards-Kimi Wolfe (CC) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa More 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading (CH) d. Morgan Adams-Lydia Neil 6-4, 6-0.
.
EASTERN OUSTS GENERALS
PEKIN — Host Eastern outlasted Clarksville 4-1 Thursday evening.
The Generals' lone win came at No. 2 singles, where Aaliyah Taylor defeated Ebe Melkanian-Ezekkin 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
"We lost a tight match to a good Eastern team," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Aaliyah Taylor won in straight sets and continued her winning ways. I thought our doubles actually played their best match so far even though they lost."
.
EASTERN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Madeline Lewellen (E) d. Savannah Appell 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Ebe Melkanian-Ezekkin 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Erin England (E) d. Summer Neal 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Brooke Sease-Grace McBride d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-0, 6-2; Eastern won No. 2 by default.
.
COUGARS EDGE NEW WASH
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran edged New Washington 3-2 Thursday.
Both of the Mustangs' points came in doubles. Grace Ellison and Macy Fields won in three sets at No. 1 while McKenna Donaway and Liv Lawerence triumphed in straight sets at No. 2.
PIONEERS DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Providence picked up a 4-1 win at Silver Creek on Thursday.
The Pioneers recorded two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Riley Trinkle won at No. 1 while Reese Upton triumphed at No. 2.
In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver won at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Mary Furnish were victorious at No. 2.
