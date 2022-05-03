JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville celebrated its Senior Night with a 5-0 victory over visiting Henryville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Devils didn't drop a set in the win.
In singles, Addie Rose won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Alexis Evans triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Kirsten Elder was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Hayley and Sydney Adams won 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 1 while Abby Leep and Eva Ellis triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Lanesville 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and swept the doubles matches.
In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 while Amanda Upton triumphed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore outlasted Rachel Leffler and Kailin Scarberry 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
