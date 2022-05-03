AbbyLeep.jpg

Jeffersonville’s Abby Leep returns a shot during a doubles match earlier this season. She and Eva Ellis posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles Tuesday during the Red Devils’ 5-0 victory over visiting Henryville.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville celebrated its Senior Night with a 5-0 victory over visiting Henryville on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Red Devils didn't drop a set in the win. 

In singles, Addie Rose won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Alexis Evans triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Kirsten Elder was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Hayley and Sydney Adams won 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 1 while Abby Leep and Eva Ellis triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.   

PIRATES CLIP EAGLES

LANESVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Lanesville 4-1 Tuesday afternoon. 

The Pirates picked up two points in singles and swept the doubles matches. 

In singles, Maci Vaughn won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 while Amanda Upton triumphed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2. 

In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore outlasted Rachel Leffler and Kailin Scarberry 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2. 

.

CHARLESTOWN 4, LANESVILLE 1

     Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. Emma Campbell 6-3, 6-0; Amanda Upton (C) d. Grace Campbell 6-4, 6-4; Lauren Schneider (L) d. Audrey Slay 6-1, 6-2. 

     Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (C) d. Rachel Leffler-Kailin Scarberry 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Nina Irvin-Jane Davis 6-2, 6-3. 

Tags

Trending Video