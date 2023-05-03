MM-IMG_0781.jpg

Millie Meunier 

FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville Assumption spoiled Floyd Central’s Senior Day with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.

The Highlanders’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-0.

RED DEVILS SWEEP CLARKSVILLE

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.

Eva Ellis led the Red Devils with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Savannah Appell at No. 1 singles. Kirstin Elder and Jezel Lopez followed Ellis' lead and won by the same scores at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

In doubles, Emma Darby and September Kouchak won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.

"We learned a lot today and it made my team hungry to get better. Games were close, but we just couldn't get over the hump and win any," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said.

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0

Singles: Eva Ellis d. Savannah Appell 6-0, 6-0; Kirstin Elder d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Jezel Lopez d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Emma Darby-September Kouchak d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Jeffersonville won No. 2 by default.

.

REBELS TAME MUSTANGS

HANOVER — Host Southwestern downed New Washington 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.

The Mustangs’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence outlasted their opponents for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win.

WARRIORETTES DOWN DRAGONS

SELLERSBURG — Visiting Scottsburg defeated Silver Creek 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.

The Dragons' lone point came at No. 3 singles, where Lilly Giefer led Olivia Spellman 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 before Spellman had to retire due to an injury.

.

SCOTTSBURG 4, SILVER CREEK 1

Singles: Claire Routt (S) d. Alleigh Leezer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Grace Routt (S) d. Mallory Coffman 6-0, 6-0; Lilly Giefer (SC) d. Olivia Spellman (S) 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 injury default.

Doubles: Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer (S) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-0, 6-2; Klara Leach-Melea Luttrell (S) d. Ella Dreyer-Abbey Wagoner 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Tags

Trending Video