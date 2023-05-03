FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville Assumption spoiled Floyd Central’s Senior Day with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
The Highlanders’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-0.
RED DEVILS SWEEP CLARKSVILLE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Eva Ellis led the Red Devils with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Savannah Appell at No. 1 singles. Kirstin Elder and Jezel Lopez followed Ellis' lead and won by the same scores at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
In doubles, Emma Darby and September Kouchak won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.
"We learned a lot today and it made my team hungry to get better. Games were close, but we just couldn't get over the hump and win any," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Eva Ellis d. Savannah Appell 6-0, 6-0; Kirstin Elder d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Jezel Lopez d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Emma Darby-September Kouchak d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Jeffersonville won No. 2 by default.
.
REBELS TAME MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern downed New Washington 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence outlasted their opponents for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win.
WARRIORETTES DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Scottsburg defeated Silver Creek 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons' lone point came at No. 3 singles, where Lilly Giefer led Olivia Spellman 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 before Spellman had to retire due to an injury.
.
SCOTTSBURG 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Claire Routt (S) d. Alleigh Leezer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Grace Routt (S) d. Mallory Coffman 6-0, 6-0; Lilly Giefer (SC) d. Olivia Spellman (S) 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 injury default.
Doubles: Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer (S) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 6-0, 6-2; Klara Leach-Melea Luttrell (S) d. Ella Dreyer-Abbey Wagoner 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.