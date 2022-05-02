SCOTTSBURG — Bedford North Lawrence edged Providence 3-2 in the semifinals of the Scottsburg Invitational on Saturday.
The Pioneers picked up wins from Riley Trinkle, who won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles and Ally Gray, who outlasted Becca Epping 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 singles.
MUSTANGS GO 0-2 AT PAOLI
PAOLI — New Washington went 0-2 at Saturday's Paoli Round Robin.
Edgewood edged the Mustangs 3-2 while the host Rams swept them 5-0.
For New Wash, Grace Ellison and Macy Fields went 1-1 at No. 1 doubles, as did Liv Lawerence and McKenna Donaway at No. 2 doubles.
